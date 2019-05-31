Rupee Snaps 3-day Losing Streak; Settles 17 Paise up at 69.70 vs USD

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Rupee Snaps 3-day Losing Streak; Settles 17 Paise up at 69.70 vs USD
In a highly volatile session, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 118 points lower, dragged by losses mainly in auto and financial stocks. The NSE Nifty too edged 23 points down to settle below the 12,000-mark.
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Mumbai: Snapping its three-session losing streak, the rupee on Friday rose by 17 paise to close at 69.70 against the US dollar on weakening of the greenback in overseas markets and easing crude oil prices.
On a weekly basis, the rupee declined by 34 paise.
At the interbank foreign exchange (forex), the domestic currency witnessed heavy volatility. The local unit opened at 69.78 a dollar and during the day it touched a low of 69.92 and high of 69.68 amid the allocation of key portfolios in the newly elected government.
It finally settled at 69.70 per dollar, up 17 paise over its previous close.
The rupee on Thursday had settled at 69.87 to the US dollar.
"After three days of consecutive fall, rupee is trading with 17 paise gain against the dollar as crude oil extended the losses amid global demand concern. Beside strength in Asian currencies against American dollar, the foreign fund flow in domestic equity market supported rupee appreciation," said V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.
In the newly elected government, Amit Shah Friday was allotted the Home ministry, Rajnath Singh (Defence), S Jaishankar (External Affairs minister) and Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance).
Narendra Modi was on Thursday sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term helming a 58-member ministry.
Besides 25 Cabinet ministers including Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and Jaishankar, nine were sworn in as Minister of State with Independent charge and another 24 as Minister of State.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.06 per cent to 98.08.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.54 per cent to trade at USD 65.17 per barrel.
Foreign funds infused Rs 676.15 crore in the capital markets on a net basis Friday, provisional data showed.
Government bonds rose, leading to 1.44 per cent drop in the yield to 7.03 per cent.
In a highly volatile session, the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 118 points lower, dragged by losses mainly in auto and financial stocks. The NSE Nifty too edged 23 points down to settle below the 12,000-mark.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.7852 and for rupee/euro at 77.7095. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 88.1666 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.59.
