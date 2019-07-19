Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rupee Snaps 3-day Losing Streak; Spurts 17 Paise to 68.80 vs USD

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened on a firm footing at 68.78, and shuttled between a high of 68.74 and a low of 68.95 during the day.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rupee Snaps 3-day Losing Streak; Spurts 17 Paise to 68.80 vs USD
Image for representation. (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak to close 17 paise higher at 68.80 against the US dollar Friday as market participants pinned their hopes on an aggressive rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this month.

Forex traders said the rupee along with most Asian currencies strengthened following dovish comments from New York Fed officials, offsetting the impact of soaring crude oil prices amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened on a firm footing at 68.78, and shuttled between a high of 68.74 and a low of 68.95 during the day. The rupee finally closed at 68.80, up 17 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 68.97 against the US dollar Thursday.

"Rupee snapped the 3-day losing streak and settled 17 paise higher against the US dollar Friday, with traders expecting a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further said the "rupee opened strong but witnessed selling throughout the day on the back of weak domestic equity markets".

On a weekly basis, the local currency lost 11 paise.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.21 per cent to 96.99.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.36 per cent on Friday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, surged 1.63 per cent to USD 62.94 per barrel after the US said it had destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, stoking fears of supply disruptions.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex plunged 560 points Friday after the government thwarted hopes of tax relief for FPIs.

The 30-share index cracked 560.45 points or 1.44 per cent to settle at 38,337.01. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 177.65 points or 1.53 per cent to 11,419.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 1,404.86 crore Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 68.8758 and for rupee/euro at 77.4389. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 85.7164 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.99.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,337.01 -560.45 ( -1.44%)

NIFTY 50

11,419.25 -177.65 ( -1.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 500.40 -13.69
Yes Bank 83.25 -2.97
Bajaj Finance 3,323.10 -4.17
ACC 1,543.65 -1.50
Reliance 1,249.00 -1.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Biocon 240.35 -8.63
Yes Bank 83.25 -2.97
RBL Bank 500.35 -13.71
ICICI Bank 410.10 -2.05
HDFC AMC 2,316.85 6.76
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.90 2.24
Titan Company 1,091.05 1.02
Coal India 221.90 0.73
TCS 2,076.95 0.53
BPCL 351.00 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.85 2.20
Coal India 221.95 0.68
TCS 2,076.95 0.55
ONGC 144.10 0.42
Power Grid Corp 205.90 0.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.30 -4.37
Bajaj Finance 3,323.10 -4.17
Eicher Motors 17,664.00 -4.03
Hero Motocorp 2,387.40 -3.71
Tata Motors 154.85 -3.67
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 571.35 -4.36
Bajaj Finance 3,322.05 -4.16
Tata Motors 154.80 -3.73
Hero Motocorp 2,387.65 -3.71
IndusInd Bank 1,421.45 -3.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram