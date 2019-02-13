English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Snaps 6-day Rise, Settles 10 Paise Down at 70.80 vs US Dollar
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened on a strong footing at 70.48 and rose further to touch the day's high of 70.40.
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Snapping its six-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday settled 10 paise lower at 70.80 against the US dollar amid rising crude prices and heavy foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said dollar buying by oil importers and strengthening of the greenback against major currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened on a strong footing at 70.48 and rose further to touch the day's high of 70.40.
However, it pared the initial gains and finally closed at 70.80 per dollar, down by 10 paise against its previous close.
The rupee had surged 48 paise to end at a one-month high of 70.70 against the US dollar Tuesday. In the last six trading sessions, the rupee had gained a hefty 110 paise.
"Dollar buying by the state-run banks on behalf of oil importers has dragged the rupee lower from the day's high of 70.40," HDFC Securities Head, PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, V K Sharma said.
Sharma further noted that crude oil prices are on an uptrend on expectation of lower supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and this could also weigh on the domestic currency in the short term.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 63.46 per barrel, higher by 1.67 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 96.79.
Extending its fall for the fifth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex gave up early gains to end 120 points lower Wednesday. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty fell below 10,800 and settled 37.75 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 10,793.65.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 676.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 713.10 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.5547 and for rupee/euro at 79.9596. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.1327 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.78.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Forex traders said dollar buying by oil importers and strengthening of the greenback against major currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened on a strong footing at 70.48 and rose further to touch the day's high of 70.40.
However, it pared the initial gains and finally closed at 70.80 per dollar, down by 10 paise against its previous close.
The rupee had surged 48 paise to end at a one-month high of 70.70 against the US dollar Tuesday. In the last six trading sessions, the rupee had gained a hefty 110 paise.
"Dollar buying by the state-run banks on behalf of oil importers has dragged the rupee lower from the day's high of 70.40," HDFC Securities Head, PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, V K Sharma said.
Sharma further noted that crude oil prices are on an uptrend on expectation of lower supply by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and this could also weigh on the domestic currency in the short term.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at USD 63.46 per barrel, higher by 1.67 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 96.79.
Extending its fall for the fifth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex gave up early gains to end 120 points lower Wednesday. In similar movement, the NSE Nifty fell below 10,800 and settled 37.75 points, or 0.35 per cent, lower at 10,793.65.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 676.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 713.10 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.5547 and for rupee/euro at 79.9596. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 91.1327 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 63.78.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.25
|-1.23
|Bata India
|1,272.30
|6.86
|Reliance
|1,245.95
|-0.83
|Axis Bank
|697.50
|-1.15
|HDFC
|1,930.50
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.15
|-1.28
|Reliance
|1,244.40
|-0.98
|ICICI Bank
|340.00
|-1.29
|Yes Bank
|169.05
|-1.91
|TCS
|2,068.60
|0.88
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|341.65
|4.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|618.90
|3.34
|UPL
|817.20
|2.64
|Tata Motors
|155.00
|2.11
|HDFC
|1,930.50
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|154.75
|2.18
|HDFC
|1,925.55
|1.05
|TCS
|2,068.60
|0.88
|HCL Tech
|1,067.65
|0.78
|Infosys
|754.95
|0.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|20,158.70
|-4.63
|HPCL
|225.10
|-3.82
|IOC
|129.90
|-3.60
|GAIL
|315.50
|-3.13
|ONGC
|133.40
|-2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|133.60
|-2.84
|SBI
|268.25
|-2.60
|Power Grid Corp
|176.75
|-2.51
|Larsen
|1,219.80
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|169.05
|-1.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Tryst With Inconsistency
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results