Rupee Softens 5 Paise Against Dollar, Hits Fresh 5-month Low
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee shed 5 paise to hit a fresh five-month low of 65.36 against the US dollar in eaon Thursday following increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers.
Investors are cautious ahead of consumer price inflation data due later in the day.
Moreover, the US dollar's gains against some currencies overseas, on surging crude oil prices and growing geopolitical uncertainties, weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.
However, a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee's fall.
On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 32 paise to hit a fresh five-month low of 65.31 against the US dollar.
On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 32 paise to hit a fresh five-month low of 65.31 against the US dollar.
