GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Softens 5 Paise Against Dollar, Hits Fresh 5-month Low

The benchmark BSE Sensex regained 34k level rose by 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 34,002.82 in the opening trade.

PTI

Updated:April 12, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Softens 5 Paise Against Dollar, Hits Fresh 5-month Low
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee shed 5 paise to hit a fresh five-month low of 65.36 against the US dollar in eaon Thursday following increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers.

Investors are cautious ahead of consumer price inflation data due later in the day.

Moreover, the US dollar's gains against some currencies overseas, on surging crude oil prices and growing geopolitical uncertainties, weighed on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

However, a higher opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee's fall.

The benchmark BSE Sensex regained 34k level rose by 62.38 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 34,002.82 in the opening trade.

On Wednesday, the rupee had lost 32 paise to hit a fresh five-month low of 65.31 against the US dollar.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,032.25 +91.81 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,431.70 +29.45 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,145.90 +131.75 +4.37
Infosys 1,160.00 +35.75 +3.18
Tata Motors 360.85 +5.05 +1.42
BPCL 405.45 -11.85 -2.84
ICICI Bank 287.90 +3.35 +1.18
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dish TV 76.65 +2.85 +3.86
TCS 3,146.00 +130.50 +4.33
Thermax 1,141.00 +6.10 +0.54
Pidilite Ind 1,004.65 +19.65 +1.99
PI Industries 856.50 -3.45 -0.40
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,145.90 +131.75 +4.37
HCL Tech 1,005.80 +38.50 +3.98
Infosys 1,160.00 +35.75 +3.18
Tech Mahindra 648.30 +14.95 +2.36
Tata Motors 360.85 +5.05 +1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,146.55 +131.05 +4.35
Infosys 1,159.15 +35.25 +3.14
Tata Motors 360.80 +5.50 +1.55
ICICI Bank 287.85 +3.75 +1.32
Tata Motors (D) 202.70 +2.15 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 405.45 -11.85 -2.84
HPCL 329.15 -7.55 -2.24
Dr Reddys Labs 2,057.30 -43.40 -2.07
IOC 164.00 -3.35 -2.00
Vedanta 291.55 -5.25 -1.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,059.45 -40.65 -1.94
Adani Ports 372.20 -5.50 -1.46
Sun Pharma 513.70 -7.00 -1.34
SBI 254.20 -3.10 -1.20
Bharti Airtel 380.30 -4.25 -1.11
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You