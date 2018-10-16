English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Softens 9 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas but fresh inflows by foreign funds and a higher opening in domestic equity markets, capped the losses.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 9 paise to 73.92 against the US dollar in early trade Tuesday on increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency opened higher at 73.79 but lost ground and fell to 73.92.
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas but fresh inflows by foreign funds and a higher opening in domestic equity markets, capped the losses.
Moreover, weak exports data also dampened sentiments in the forex market. India's exports entered the negative zone after five months, contracting 2.15 per cent in September to USD 27.95 billion, according to commerce ministry data.
The rupee had lost 26 paise to close at 73.83 Monday after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.
The benchmark BSE Sensex Tuesday rose by 89.17 points, or 0.26 per cent to trade at 34,954.27.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 67.86 crore on net basis from stock markets on Monday, according to the BSE data.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic currency opened higher at 73.79 but lost ground and fell to 73.92.
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas but fresh inflows by foreign funds and a higher opening in domestic equity markets, capped the losses.
Moreover, weak exports data also dampened sentiments in the forex market. India's exports entered the negative zone after five months, contracting 2.15 per cent in September to USD 27.95 billion, according to commerce ministry data.
The rupee had lost 26 paise to close at 73.83 Monday after crude prices rose amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.
The benchmark BSE Sensex Tuesday rose by 89.17 points, or 0.26 per cent to trade at 34,954.27.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 67.86 crore on net basis from stock markets on Monday, according to the BSE data.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
-
Monday 15 October , 2018
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Kaneez Surka on #MeToo and Why We Need More Female Comedians
Monday 15 October , 2018 News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,620.55
|-0.39
|SBI
|270.30
|2.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|907.35
|-4.38
|Reliance
|1,163.80
|2.11
|Infosys
|695.25
|-0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HEG
|4,750.65
|10.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|908.45
|-4.24
|Dewan Housing
|269.55
|-4.19
|ICICI Bank
|321.05
|2.51
|Reliance
|1,163.65
|2.09
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|777.70
|3.83
|Adani Ports
|333.35
|3.77
|Tech Mahindra
|718.70
|3.48
|ONGC
|165.60
|3.40
|SBI
|270.30
|2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|778.30
|3.97
|Adani Ports
|333.00
|3.54
|ONGC
|165.50
|3.44
|SBI
|270.20
|2.60
|ICICI Bank
|321.05
|2.51
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|907.35
|-4.38
|Eicher Motors
|23,002.15
|-1.84
|Cipla
|639.75
|-1.25
|Bharti Infratel
|266.25
|-0.87
|JSW Steel
|373.60
|-0.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,992.40
|-0.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,611.15
|-0.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,149.95
|-0.45
|Infosys
|696.40
|-0.39
|IndusInd Bank
|1,620.85
|-0.37
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Started These Questionable Trends and We Cannot Explain Why
- Thugs of Hindostan Song 'Vashmalle' has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in a Dance Face-Off
- Google Pixel 3 XL Review: A Phone With a Human Touch Proves Perfectionism is Overrated
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...