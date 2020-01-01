Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Starts New Year on Positive Note, Rises 7 Paise to 71.29 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.30 then gained further ground and touched 71.29 against the US dollar, showing a rise of 7 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Starts New Year on Positive Note, Rises 7 Paise to 71.29 Against US Dollar
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee started the New Year on a positive note and rose 7 paise to 71.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as optimism over the US-China trade deal strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and higher opening in domestic equities also supported the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.30 then gained further ground and touched 71.29 against the US dollar, showing a rise of 7 paise over its previous closing.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 71.36 against the dollar. Traders said the rupee gained support amid positive developments on the US-China trade deal front.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a partial new US-China trade agreement will be signed in the middle of next month, announcing that he will also then travel to China for continued talks.

"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15," Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.

Meanwhile, brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1 per cent to USD 66 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,265.10 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Wednesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 86.91 points up at 41,340.65 and Nifty higher by 24.80 points at 12,193.25.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.70 per cent to 97.06. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.54 in morning trade.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
CARE Ratings 714.30 11.57
Indiabulls Hsg 316.50 1.09
Tata Motors 185.85 0.41
Nalwa Sons 715.00 -3.47
Reliance 1,522.00 0.52
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,315.00 1.24
Tata Steel 475.40 0.72
Tata Motors 185.85 0.41
Reliance 1,522.00 0.52
UltraTechCement 4,062.20 0.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,491.75 -1.25
ONGC 128.25 -0.39
Nestle 14,749.20 -0.28
M&M 530.50 -0.18
HDFC 2,410.00 -0.14
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram