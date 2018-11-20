GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Strengthens 29 Paise to 71.38 against US Dollar

The domestic unit opened with strength at Rs 71.39 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange and advanced further to trade at 71.38 against the US dollar. This is the highest level since September 4.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Strengthens 29 Paise to 71.38 against US Dollar
Image for representative purposes only.
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its rising spree for the sixth straight day, the rupee appreciated by another 29 paise to trade at nearly three-month high of 71.38 against the dollar in opening trade on Tuesday on persistent foreign fund inflows.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas also supported the rupee.

The domestic unit opened with strength at Rs 71.39 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange and advanced further to trade at 71.38 against the US dollar. This is the highest level since September 4.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank and the government Monday, agreed to refer to an expert committee the contentious issue of appropriate size of reserves that the RBI must hold, while restructuring of stressed loans of small businesses would be considered by the central bank.

The domestic currency had gained 26 paise to end at a 10-week high of 71.67 against the dollar Tuesday supported by steady forex inflows amid a crucial RBI board meeting.

Foreign institutional Investors (Fiis) bought shares worth Rs 1,103.36 crore Tuesday, as per provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex slipped by 104.41 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 35,670.47 in opening trade.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,474.51 -300.37 ( -0.84%)

NIFTY 50

10,656.20 -107.20 ( -1.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 192.10 -6.20
Indiabulls Hsg 706.60 -3.71
ICICI Bank 357.90 -1.24
Reliance 1,137.40 -1.10
Jet Airways 310.35 -3.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 192.55 -6.10
Varun Beverages 781.90 -0.03
Indiabulls Hsg 707.40 -3.79
Jet Airways 310.10 -3.99
Dewan Housing 225.05 -3.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 344.05 2.79
Adani Ports 355.25 1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,557.85 1.29
Bajaj Finance 2,380.10 0.81
Zee Entertain 448.10 0.29
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,558.35 1.34
Adani Ports 354.15 1.24
M&M 782.70 0.30
HDFC Bank 2,015.25 0.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 192.10 -6.20
Hindalco 221.95 -5.33
Indiabulls Hsg 706.60 -3.71
Wipro 321.30 -3.47
Dr Reddys Labs 2,443.15 -3.38
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 192.55 -6.10
Tata Steel 563.50 -3.21
Vedanta 205.10 -2.89
Wipro 321.70 -2.59
NTPC 149.35 -2.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...