GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Strengthens 38 Paise Against US Dollar

Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, helped the recovery in the domestic currency.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Strengthens 38 Paise Against US Dollar
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its recovery, the rupee Friday strengthened 38 paise to 73.74 against the US dollar in early trade in the forex market after global crude prices eased.

Besides, dollar-selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against some currencies overseas, helped the recovery in the domestic currency.

Brent crude fell 3 per cent to trade at 80.37 a barrel in the global market.

Forex dealers said a higher opening in the equity market also supported the rupee's sentiment.

The local unit, after hitting a record low of 74.50 Thursday, recovered 9 paise to end at 74.12 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded 377.12 points, or 1.11 per cent, to 34,378.27 in opening trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,733.58 +732.43 ( +2.15%)

NIFTY 50

10,472.50 +237.85 ( +2.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,918.30 -3.11
SBI 263.75 0.61
Yes Bank 246.45 2.60
Reliance 1,126.55 3.56
Bajaj Finance 2,287.35 5.79
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 290.55 1.50
SBI 263.35 0.46
TCS 1,918.40 -3.10
Yes Bank 246.70 2.79
Maruti Suzuki 7,283.05 5.89
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 23,903.75 6.92
Maruti Suzuki 7,287.20 5.99
Bajaj Finance 2,287.35 5.79
M&M 768.50 5.25
HPCL 218.40 5.03
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,283.05 5.89
M&M 768.80 5.29
Kotak Mahindra 1,169.40 4.87
Coal India 278.75 4.56
Bajaj Auto 2,628.60 4.14
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,918.30 -3.11
HCL Tech 985.15 -2.36
Dr Reddys Labs 2,450.50 -0.35
Tech Mahindra 693.80 -0.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,918.40 -3.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...