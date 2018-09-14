English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Strengthens by 50 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Besides, dollar selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against other currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency recover, forex dealers said.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing its recovery, the rupee Friday strengthened by 50 paise to 71.68 against the dollar in early trade in the forex market on the government's assurance that all steps would be taken to ensure the domestic currency does not depreciate to unreasonable levels.
Besides, dollar selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against other currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency recover, forex dealers said.
They said a higher opening in the equity market and positive macro data released on Wednesday also supported the rupee's recovery, they added.
Industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July and retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August, according to the data released by Central Statistics Office.
The rupee on Wednesday rebounded from the historic low of 72.91 to end higher by 51 paise at 72.18 against the dollar.
The forex market was closed Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 38,000-mark to 38,036.81 by climbing 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, in opening trade.
Besides, dollar selling by exporters and banks, the greenback's weakness against other currencies overseas, helped the domestic currency recover, forex dealers said.
They said a higher opening in the equity market and positive macro data released on Wednesday also supported the rupee's recovery, they added.
Industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July and retail inflation cooled to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August, according to the data released by Central Statistics Office.
The rupee on Wednesday rebounded from the historic low of 72.91 to end higher by 51 paise at 72.18 against the dollar.
The forex market was closed Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex reclaimed the 38,000-mark to 38,036.81 by climbing 318.85 points, or 0.85 per cent, in opening trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|326.05
|+11.75
|+3.74
|Reliance
|1,258.40
|+5.90
|+0.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,654.20
|+160.25
|+1.89
|Axis Bank
|635.75
|+0.30
|+0.05
|Aurobindo Pharm
|804.55
|+30.70
|+3.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|306.10
|-0.40
|-0.13
|Fortis Health
|145.30
|+1.40
|+0.97
|Yes Bank
|325.80
|+11.35
|+3.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,651.60
|+149.50
|+1.76
|HCL Tech
|1,077.25
|-7.70
|-0.71
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,192.70
|+47.60
|+4.16
|BPCL
|346.70
|+12.55
|+3.76
|Yes Bank
|326.10
|+11.80
|+3.75
|HPCL
|248.85
|+8.45
|+3.51
|UPL
|725.60
|+21.95
|+3.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|325.80
|+11.35
|+3.61
|Power Grid Corp
|199.85
|+6.65
|+3.44
|Asian Paints
|1,320.55
|+28.80
|+2.23
|Vedanta
|228.10
|+4.35
|+1.94
|Tata Steel
|617.25
|+11.75
|+1.94
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,077.05
|-9.75
|-0.90
|Infosys
|737.60
|-5.30
|-0.71
|HUL
|1,622.50
|-4.35
|-0.27
|Bharti Airtel
|375.05
|-1.65
|-0.44
|ITC
|306.00
|-0.80
|-0.26
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2.0: Akshay Kumar Fans Upset With the Teaser, Tweet Disappointment
- Determined Hong Kong Eager to Make Strong Impression Against Powerhouses Pakistan & India
- The Colorful Apple iPhone XR Hasn't Exactly Been Designed to be Affordable
- Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS and XS Max Are Here: All You Need to Know
- Chennai Super Kings Superfan Gets His Wedding Invite Designed as Match Ticket
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...