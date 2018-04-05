English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Surges 15 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Dealers said dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 15 paise to 65 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Thursday on fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome later in the day.
Dealers said dollar's weakness against some other currencies overseas and early gains in domestic equity markets supported the rupee.
On Wednesday, the rupee fell 14 paise to end at 65.15 against the US dollar.
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 393.60 points, or 1.19 per cent, to 33,412.67 in opening trade on Thursday.
