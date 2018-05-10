GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Takes More Losses, Sheds 10 Paise Against Dollar

The rupee had closed 19 paise lower at a 15-month low of 67.27 yesterday against the US currency following a surging demand for the dollar as crude oil prices zoomed past USD 77 per barrel level.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Takes More Losses, Sheds 10 Paise Against Dollar
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 10 paise to trade at a fresh 15-month low of 67.37 against the US dollar in early trade today due to appreciation of the American currency overseas amid sustained foreign capital outflows and soaring global crude prices.

This is the rupee's second straight slide, which dealers say is mostly due to demand for the US currency.

However, a higher opening in the domestic equity market capped the losses.

The dollar held firm against a basket of currencies overseas after the 10-year US bond yield rose back to the psychologically important 3 per cent mark and investors looked to US consumer price data due later to show an acceleration in inflation.

The rupee had closed 19 paise lower at a 15-month low of 67.27 yesterday against the US currency following a surging demand for the dollar as crude oil prices zoomed past USD 77 per barrel level.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose by 128.08 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 35,447.43 in early trade.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,246.27 -73.08 ( -0.21%)

Nifty 50

10,716.55 -25.15 ( -0.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Federal Bank 89.40 -11.75 -11.62
PC Jeweller 208.95 +0.15 +0.07
TCS 3,451.25 -38.05 -1.09
Axis Bank 547.65 -0.85 -0.15
Jindal Steel 244.70 -17.10 -6.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 209.00 +0.40 +0.19
Federal Bank 89.45 -11.70 -11.57
Graphite India 745.80 -29.95 -3.86
Jindal Steel 244.30 -17.30 -6.61
Hindalco 241.30 +2.45 +1.03
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 188.25 +5.40 +2.95
Bharti Airtel 412.10 +9.65 +2.40
Tech Mahindra 663.60 +9.50 +1.45
Hindalco 241.30 +3.15 +1.32
BPCL 390.20 +4.75 +1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 188.15 +5.25 +2.87
Bharti Airtel 412.25 +9.65 +2.40
IndusInd Bank 1,886.05 +14.20 +0.76
Reliance 980.70 +5.40 +0.55
HDFC Bank 1,989.70 +10.70 +0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 1,989.60 -74.75 -3.62
Tata Motors 333.60 -8.35 -2.44
Indiabulls Hsg 1,208.65 -27.60 -2.23
Cipla 575.50 -12.50 -2.13
Bajaj Finserv 5,237.95 -111.55 -2.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 1,988.30 -76.30 -3.70
Tata Motors 333.35 -8.00 -2.34
Sun Pharma 496.95 -9.35 -1.85
Power Grid Corp 207.95 -3.75 -1.77
Bajaj Auto 2,827.80 -46.45 -1.62
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You