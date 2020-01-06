Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rupee Tanks 31 Paise, Slips Below 72 US Dollar Mark in Early Trade on Rising Crude Price

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 72.03 then fell further to 72.11 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 31 paise over its previous closing.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rupee Tanks 31 Paise, Slips Below 72 US Dollar Mark in Early Trade on Rising Crude Price
Representative Image.(Reuters)

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 31 paise to 72.11 in early trade on Monday weighed by the spike in crude oil prices, amid rising concerns over US-Iran tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed "major retaliation" if Iran tries to avenge the killing of its key military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Forex traders said spike in crude oil prices was largely a knee-jerk reaction to the rising tensions between the US and Iran.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 72.03 then fell further to 72.11 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 31 paise over its previous closing.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 71.80 against the US dollar.

Trump, speaking on Air Force One on his way back to Washington from a vacation in Florida, also said he would impose "very big sanctions" on Iraq if it follows through on a parliament vote calling for the expulsion of US troops based in the country.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading at USD 70.59 per barrel, higher by 2.90 per cent. Besides, muted opening in domestic equities also dragged the local unit.

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a negative note. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 40,986.64, 477.97 down points in early trade. The wide-based Nifty was also trading lower by 142.30 points at 12,084.35.

Foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 1,263.05 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Friday, provisional data showed.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies was trading unchanged at 96.84. The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.55 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,037.25 -3.70
ADF Foods 294.70 -4.52
Welspun Corp 149.00 0.47
HDFC Bank 1,245.00 -1.82
Nath Bio-Genes 352.60 -1.77
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,156.25 1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 321.45 -3.69
Bajaj Finance 4,037.25 -3.70
Maruti Suzuki 7,043.05 -2.94
HDFC 2,385.00 -2.84
IndusInd Bank 1,487.55 -2.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram