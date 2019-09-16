Rupee Tumbles 68 Paise to 71.60 Per US Dollar in Early Trade on Sharp Rise in Crude Prices
Forex traders said, market participants were concerned as the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities has stroked fiscal slippage concerns.
Representative Image (Reuters).
Mumbai: The rupee tumbled by 68 paise to 71.60 against the US currency in early trade on Monday, as a sharp jump in global crude oil prices dampened investor sentiments.
Forex traders said, market participants were concerned as the drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities has stroked fiscal slippage concerns.
Crude oil prices witnessed a sharp spike after a weekend drone attack on Saudi Arabia cut into global energy supplies and halved the kingdom's oil production.
Saturday's explosions set off fires that engulfed the Abqaiq plant, the world's largest oil processing facility, and nearby Khurais, which hosts a massive oil field.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, jumped 9.86 per cent to USD 66.16 per barrel on Monday.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.54 then fell to 71.60 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 68 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Friday had closed at 70.92 against the US dollar.
Traders said weak opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows also weighed on the domestic currency.
The 30-share index was trading 204.37 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 37,180.62 and the broader Nifty fell 64.10 points or 0.58 per cent to 11,011.80.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 405.45 crore on Friday, provisional data with the exchanges showed.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 98.17.
The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent in morning trade.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,205.60
|-1.63
|Yes Bank
|67.60
|-1.39
|BPCL
|386.35
|-5.43
|3M India
|18,790.00
|-7.68
|ICICI Bank
|413.15
|-0.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Biocon
|233.25
|0.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,480.90
|-0.18
|Cholamandalam
|272.70
|-0.71
|Yes Bank
|67.60
|-1.46
|Reliance
|1,205.55
|-1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|131.20
|1.82
|GAIL
|131.35
|1.62
|Tech Mahindra
|715.60
|0.86
|HUL
|1,820.00
|0.80
|Titan Company
|1,131.00
|0.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|131.25
|1.90
|HUL
|1,819.30
|0.80
|TCS
|2,150.55
|0.43
|Sun Pharma
|424.55
|0.31
|Bharti Airtel
|343.25
|0.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|386.35
|-5.43
|IOC
|126.80
|-2.54
|Asian Paints
|1,511.00
|-2.40
|HDFC
|2,047.10
|-1.76
|Reliance
|1,205.60
|-1.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,511.10
|-2.38
|HDFC
|2,047.00
|-1.85
|Reliance
|1,205.75
|-1.62
|Yes Bank
|67.80
|-1.17
|Tata Steel
|361.95
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser