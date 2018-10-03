GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rupee Tumbles to Lifetime Low of 73.34 Against Dollar Amid Rising Global Oil Prices

The rupee opened lower at 73.26 and weakened further to quote at 73.34 a dollar against its previous closing of 72.91 on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: The Indian rupee Wednesday crashed below the 73 mark against the dollar for the first time ever on strong demand for the American currency from importers amid rising global oil prices and unabated capital outflows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic currency dropped 43 paise to 73.34 against the US dollar in the early trade.

The rupee opened lower at 73.26 and weakened further to quote at 73.34 a dollar against its previous closing of 72.91 Monday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares net worth a net of Rs 1,842 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

Investors remained concerned over sustained foreign capital outflows and soaring crude oil prices that crossed the USD 85 per barrel.

The rupee Monday tumbled 43 paise to end at a two-week low of 72.91 against the US dollar on steady capital outflows.

Forex dealers said besides strong demand for the American currency from importers, concerns of fears of rising fiscal deficit and capital outflows mainly weighed on the domestic currency.

Forex market remained closed Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.



Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex dropped by 137.62 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,388.52 in opening trade Wednesday.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,975.63 -550.51 ( -1.51%)

Nifty 50

10,858.25 -150.05 ( -1.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 5.92
Bajaj Finance 2,232.20 1.07
Indiabulls Hsg 943.95 4.18
Axis Bank 572.25 -3.57
Dewan Housing 317.65 -0.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 318.65 -2.21
Yes Bank 212.85 5.79
Dewan Housing 316.60 -0.41
Indiabulls Hsg 944.30 4.26
Bajaj Finserv 5,745.30 -2.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 5.92
Hindalco 253.75 4.47
Indiabulls Hsg 943.95 4.18
HPCL 251.15 3.29
Vedanta 240.10 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.85 5.79
Vedanta 240.10 3.09
Coal India 276.55 1.47
ONGC 181.60 1.45
Bajaj Auto 2,733.20 0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 791.60 -6.61
Eicher Motors 23,235.75 -6.12
Bharti Infratel 251.70 -5.94
TCS 2,162.85 -4.11
Axis Bank 572.25 -3.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 791.15 -6.66
TCS 2,162.45 -4.14
Axis Bank 570.70 -3.91
ICICI Bank 303.60 -3.36
Maruti Suzuki 7,251.60 -2.86
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...