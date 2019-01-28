English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee up 7 Paise Against USD on Easing Crude Prices
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.99 following dollar selling by exporters. However, the domestic currency pared the initial gains and finally settled at 71.10, up 7 paise over its last close.
Image for representation: REUTERS
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday managed to end 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar on increased selling of the greenback by exporters amid easing crude oil prices and uptrend in other emerging market currencies.
Also, fresh foreign fund inflows propped up the rupee. However, heavy selling in domestic equity market capped the gains of the local unit to some extent.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.99 following dollar selling by exporters. However, the domestic currency pared the initial gains and finally settled at 71.10, up 7 paise over its last close.
The rupee Friday weakened by 10 paise to close at 71.17 against the US dollar.
"... crude oil prices fell on higher US crude oil production and slower global growth. The strength in Asian currencies against American dollar also bode well for rupee as well," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 60.66 per barrel, lower by 1.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent down at 95.74 after US President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to temporarily re-open the federal government.
Trump backed a deal to temporarily end the record-breaking government shutdown in America's history despite getting no funding for his controversial plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. The deal resolved the crippling 35-day closure but not the fight over his proposed border wall.
Going ahead, traders said the US and China trade talks, Brexit parliamentary vote, FOMC monetary policy decision and India's interim budget are the key event to watch out for, which could bring big volatility in the Forex market this week.
Meanwhile, foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 223.44 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 92.32 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday plunged over 368 points to close at 35,656.70 due to across-the-board selling on the bourse. The NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1340 and for rupee/euro at 81.1482. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.8224 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.05.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also, fresh foreign fund inflows propped up the rupee. However, heavy selling in domestic equity market capped the gains of the local unit to some extent.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex), the rupee opened on a firm note at 70.99 following dollar selling by exporters. However, the domestic currency pared the initial gains and finally settled at 71.10, up 7 paise over its last close.
The rupee Friday weakened by 10 paise to close at 71.17 against the US dollar.
"... crude oil prices fell on higher US crude oil production and slower global growth. The strength in Asian currencies against American dollar also bode well for rupee as well," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at USD 60.66 per barrel, lower by 1.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent down at 95.74 after US President Donald Trump agreed on Friday to temporarily re-open the federal government.
Trump backed a deal to temporarily end the record-breaking government shutdown in America's history despite getting no funding for his controversial plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. The deal resolved the crippling 35-day closure but not the fight over his proposed border wall.
Going ahead, traders said the US and China trade talks, Brexit parliamentary vote, FOMC monetary policy decision and India's interim budget are the key event to watch out for, which could bring big volatility in the Forex market this week.
Meanwhile, foreign funds purchased shares worth Rs 223.44 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 92.32 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday plunged over 368 points to close at 35,656.70 due to across-the-board selling on the bourse. The NSE Nifty tumbled 119 points to end at 10,661.55 amid weak global cues.
The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1340 and for rupee/euro at 81.1482. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.8224 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.05.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|373.30
|17.24
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,511.05
|-0.04
|Yes Bank
|207.50
|-5.51
|ICICI Bank
|343.55
|-3.82
|Reliance
|1,229.55
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|372.50
|16.64
|HDFC Bank
|2,083.55
|-0.50
|Yes Bank
|207.65
|-5.46
|Reliance
|1,229.60
|-1.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,508.55
|-0.12
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|373.30
|17.24
|Bharti Infratel
|287.30
|2.70
|Coal India
|225.20
|1.92
|TCS
|1,955.00
|1.78
|Larsen
|1,300.45
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,951.95
|1.71
|Coal India
|224.75
|1.51
|Larsen
|1,300.55
|1.17
|Power Grid Corp
|188.00
|0.97
|Asian Paints
|1,379.85
|0.56
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|326.10
|-12.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|699.30
|-6.07
|Yes Bank
|207.50
|-5.51
|Bajaj Finance
|2,458.50
|-5.43
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,050.90
|-4.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|207.65
|-5.46
|Bajaj Finance
|2,456.20
|-5.40
|ICICI Bank
|343.45
|-3.82
|IndusInd Bank
|1,440.00
|-3.10
|Hero Motocorp
|2,602.00
|-2.55
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
- Realme C1 New Storage and RAM Variants Launched Starting at Rs 7,499
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results