GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Weakens 23 Paise to 73.79 Against US dollar in Early Trade

On Monday, the rupee had settled 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Weakens 23 Paise to 73.79 Against US dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 23 paise to 73.79 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency strengthened overseas.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Besides, domestic equity market opening with losses, also weighed on the rupee, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 73.74 then slipped further to quote 23 paise down at 73.79 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.

The benchmark Sensex, cracked below the 34,000-mark by falling 193.15 points, or 0.57 per cent to 33,941.23 in the opening trade Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 511.91 crore Monday, as per provisional data.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,847.23 -287.15 ( -0.84%)

NIFTY 50

10,146.80 -98.45 ( -0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,083.35 -1.51
Indiabulls Hsg 734.65 3.01
Reliance 1,054.70 -0.75
IndusInd Bank 1,473.15 1.64
Dewan Housing 192.90 2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 735.05 2.88
Bajaj Finance 2,083.95 -1.63
Eicher Motors 22,287.50 -0.27
Dewan Housing 193.45 1.76
Asian Paints 1,138.80 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 217.90 3.47
Indiabulls Hsg 734.65 3.01
HDFC 1,686.75 1.72
IndusInd Bank 1,473.15 1.64
Bajaj Auto 2,586.50 1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,473.40 2.16
HDFC 1,689.90 1.79
Yes Bank 213.65 1.26
Bajaj Auto 2,586.40 1.16
Adani Ports 318.25 1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,138.45 -5.16
Sun Pharma 575.85 -5.12
Wipro 309.10 -4.07
Grasim 825.95 -3.66
UltraTechCement 3,343.65 -3.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,138.80 -5.21
Sun Pharma 576.30 -5.07
Wipro 309.30 -3.93
TCS 1,844.15 -3.05
Infosys 657.85 -3.01
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...