Rupee Weakens 23 Paise to 73.79 Against US dollar in Early Trade
On Monday, the rupee had settled 24 paise lower at 73.56 against the US dollar due to steady capital outflows and strengthening of the American currency.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 23 paise to 73.79 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency strengthened overseas.
Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Besides, domestic equity market opening with losses, also weighed on the rupee, they said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened weak at 73.74 then slipped further to quote 23 paise down at 73.79 against the US dollar.
The benchmark Sensex, cracked below the 34,000-mark by falling 193.15 points, or 0.57 per cent to 33,941.23 in the opening trade Tuesday.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 511.91 crore Monday, as per provisional data.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,083.35
|-1.51
|Indiabulls Hsg
|734.65
|3.01
|Reliance
|1,054.70
|-0.75
|IndusInd Bank
|1,473.15
|1.64
|Dewan Housing
|192.90
|2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|735.05
|2.88
|Bajaj Finance
|2,083.95
|-1.63
|Eicher Motors
|22,287.50
|-0.27
|Dewan Housing
|193.45
|1.76
|Asian Paints
|1,138.80
|-5.21
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|217.90
|3.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|734.65
|3.01
|HDFC
|1,686.75
|1.72
|IndusInd Bank
|1,473.15
|1.64
|Bajaj Auto
|2,586.50
|1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,473.40
|2.16
|HDFC
|1,689.90
|1.79
|Yes Bank
|213.65
|1.26
|Bajaj Auto
|2,586.40
|1.16
|Adani Ports
|318.25
|1.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,138.45
|-5.16
|Sun Pharma
|575.85
|-5.12
|Wipro
|309.10
|-4.07
|Grasim
|825.95
|-3.66
|UltraTechCement
|3,343.65
|-3.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,138.80
|-5.21
|Sun Pharma
|576.30
|-5.07
|Wipro
|309.30
|-3.93
|TCS
|1,844.15
|-3.05
|Infosys
|657.85
|-3.01
