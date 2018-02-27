English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Weakens 4 Paise Against US Dollar in Opening Trade
On Monday, the rupee had lost 6 paise to end at 64.79 against the US currency due to fag-end dollar demand from importers and corporates.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 4 paise to 64.83 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday at the forex market due to increased demand for the US currency from importers amid sustained foreign funds outflow.
However, a weak dollar in global markets helped the rupee limit its losses, dealers said.
Asian currencies were trading lower as investors look fro cues from Jerome Powells first public comments at the House Financial Services Committee today to discuss the US Feds Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report and the state of the economy.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex rose 132.64 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 34,578.39 in early trade.
Foreign investors pulled out a net Rs 1,119.51 crore from stocks on Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PNB
|98.35
|-13.65
|-12.19
|Reliance
|950.50
|+11.80
|+1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,891.20
|-114.15
|-1.27
|SBI
|267.60
|-6.85
|-2.50
|Yes Bank
|327.15
|+1.00
|+0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,236.00
|+42.20
|+1.92
|Bharti Airtel
|430.50
|+7.35
|+1.74
|NTPC
|165.55
|+2.60
|+1.60
|Hero Motocorp
|3,585.50
|+47.65
|+1.35
|Reliance
|950.50
|+11.80
|+1.26
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ambuja Cements
|251.40
|-11.55
|-4.39
|Axis Bank
|538.40
|-13.90
|-2.52
|SBI
|267.60
|-6.85
|-2.50
|Sun Pharma
|544.80
|-11.15
|-2.01
|Coal India
|309.00
|-5.05
|-1.61
