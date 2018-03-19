GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Weakens 9 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade

On Friday, the rupee had ended 1 paisa lower at 64.94 against the US dollar.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Weakens 9 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 9 paise against the US dollar to 65.03 against in opening trade on Monday as the greenback firmed up ahead of US Federal Reserve's policy meet this week.

A strong dollar and sustained foreign fund outflow weighed on the domestic unit amid rising current account deficit in the December quarter, a currency dealer said.

The current account deficit rose to 2 per cent of the GDP at USD 13.5 billion in the December quarter, up from USD 8 billion or 1.4 per cent in the year-ago period, on the back of higher trade deficit, RBI data showed.

On Friday, the rupee had ended 1 paisa lower at 64.94 against the US dollar.

Foreign investors withdrew a net Rs 150.46 crore from stocks on Friday, according to provisional data.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex, after falling for four straight sessions, rebounded 99.79 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 33,275.79 in opening trade on Monday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,080.42 -95.58 ( -0.29%)

Nifty 50

10,151.55 -43.60 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 584.00 -16.20 -2.70
HEG 3,295.20 +146.75 +4.66
HDFC 1,788.50 -2.90 -0.16
Larsen 1,281.05 +11.75 +0.93
IDBI Bank 78.40 -0.55 -0.70
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,051.80 -9.20 -0.87
Maruti Suzuki 8,745.70 +55.35 +0.64
HEG 3,299.25 +154.60 +4.92
Graphite India 788.90 +7.50 +0.96
IDBI Bank 78.45 -0.50 -0.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 770.45 +8.60 +1.13
Power Grid Corp 194.20 +1.95 +1.01
Larsen 1,281.05 +11.75 +0.93
HUL 1,310.50 +11.35 +0.87
Maruti Suzuki 8,746.50 +69.95 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,281.00 +13.40 +1.06
HUL 1,309.05 +9.95 +0.77
Maruti Suzuki 8,745.70 +55.35 +0.64
M&M 745.80 +4.25 +0.57
ITC 261.70 +1.05 +0.40
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 432.20 -15.35 -3.43
Adani Ports 357.00 -13.50 -3.64
IOC 178.80 -5.95 -3.22
HPCL 353.05 -11.70 -3.21
HCL Tech 937.00 -30.60 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 357.00 -14.05 -3.79
Tata Steel 584.40 -16.10 -2.68
Coal India 271.75 -6.95 -2.49
Asian Paints 1,106.80 -18.65 -1.66
Wipro 291.45 -4.30 -1.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You