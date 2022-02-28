Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India is keenly observing the impact on exports and imports due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had last week announced ‘military operations’ over the Ukraine border. To stop aggressive Putin, the Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions. The crude oil price had surged its highest level in eight years. The stock markets have tumbled across the world last week.

