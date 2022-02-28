CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#Bollywood#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Business » Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM
1-MIN READ

Russia-Ukraine War to Impact Edible Oil Price, Govt Looking at Import Bill, Export: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India is keenly observing the impact on exports and imports due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Business Desk

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that India is keenly observing the impact on exports and imports due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had last week announced ‘military operations’ over the Ukraine border. To stop aggressive Putin, the Western countries have imposed harsh sanctions. The crude oil price had surged its highest level in eight years. The stock markets have tumbled across the world last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

first published:February 28, 2022, 11:30 IST