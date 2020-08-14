Russia's Rosneft second-quarter oil output at 4 million bpd, down 13% q/q

MOSCOW Russia’s Rosneft produced 4.04 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the second quarter, down 13% from a quarter earlier, as it held to its commitments under a global oil output reduction deal, Rosneft said on Friday.

Rosneft said it was adjusting oil flows at its wells without closing them down and also using other tools.

Russia is part of a pact to reduce oil output that involves members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others.

