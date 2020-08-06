SABIC posts second-quarter loss of $586.6 million, third straight quarterly loss

RIYADH Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, reported a net loss of 2.2 billion riyals ($586.6 million) in the second quarter, its third straight quarterly loss, on impairments and a drop in sales.

SABIC cited 1.18 billion riyals in impairments on capital assets and lower average selling prices and sales volumes for the loss.

The loss compared to a net profit of 2.03 billion riyals a year earlier and widened from a loss of 1.05 billion riyals in the first quarter.

Analysts had expected SABIC to post a loss of 40.85 million, a mean estimate of four analysts based on Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Saudi oil producer Aramco completed its purchase of a 70% stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion in June and extended the payment period by three years to 2028, providing a cushion against weak oil prices.

Also Watch MoD Report States China 'Transgression' In LAC; Rahul Gandhi Mounts Offensive | CNN News18

($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor