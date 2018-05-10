English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sachin Bansal Will Catch up on Gaming, Personal Projects After Leaving Flipkart
Sachin and Binny Bansal, who are not related and formerly worked for Amazon.com Inc, like their US rival began by selling books when they founded Flipkart.
Flipkart's founders Sachin Bansal (L) and Binny Bansal.
New Delhi: Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal, who is exiting the Bengaluru-based company post the Walmart deal, plans to catch up on gaming and brush up his coding skills as he takes time off to finish few pending personal projects.
US retailer Walmart Inc on Wednesday acquired 77 percent stake in Flipkart for about USD 16 billion in its biggest acquisition till date. The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion.
Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007, would exit the company after the deal, while Binny will stay on.
Sachin and Binny, who are not related and formerly worked for Amazon.com Inc, like their US rival began by selling books when they founded Flipkart. Flipkart sealed the world's largest e-commerce deal on Wednesday with Walmart, cementing India's place in the global e-tailing league.
"I'll be taking some long time off and focus on finishing a few personal projects which I haven't been able to find time for. Will catch up on gaming (and see what kids are playing these days) and brush up on my coding skills," Bansal said in a Facebook post.
The emotional farewell post went on to say: "Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it's time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart".
Sachin Bansal said he will be "cheering from the outside" and urged Flipkart team to continue with the momentum. "...But I'll be watching and cheering from the outside Flipsters, you better continue to do a good job!" he said.
Recalling the cherished relationships and "amazing experiences", Bansal said that Flipkart had truly upheld customer centricity and that he got to work with the best people. "We took on some of the biggest challenges and solved many complex problems for India," Bansal reminisced.
Also Watch
US retailer Walmart Inc on Wednesday acquired 77 percent stake in Flipkart for about USD 16 billion in its biggest acquisition till date. The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion.
Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007, would exit the company after the deal, while Binny will stay on.
Sachin and Binny, who are not related and formerly worked for Amazon.com Inc, like their US rival began by selling books when they founded Flipkart. Flipkart sealed the world's largest e-commerce deal on Wednesday with Walmart, cementing India's place in the global e-tailing league.
"I'll be taking some long time off and focus on finishing a few personal projects which I haven't been able to find time for. Will catch up on gaming (and see what kids are playing these days) and brush up on my coding skills," Bansal said in a Facebook post.
The emotional farewell post went on to say: "Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it's time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart".
Sachin Bansal said he will be "cheering from the outside" and urged Flipkart team to continue with the momentum. "...But I'll be watching and cheering from the outside Flipsters, you better continue to do a good job!" he said.
Recalling the cherished relationships and "amazing experiences", Bansal said that Flipkart had truly upheld customer centricity and that he got to work with the best people. "We took on some of the biggest challenges and solved many complex problems for India," Bansal reminisced.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Federal Bank
|89.40
|-11.75
|-11.62
|PC Jeweller
|208.95
|+0.15
|+0.07
|TCS
|3,451.25
|-38.05
|-1.09
|Axis Bank
|547.65
|-0.85
|-0.15
|Jindal Steel
|244.70
|-17.10
|-6.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|209.00
|+0.40
|+0.19
|Federal Bank
|89.45
|-11.70
|-11.57
|Graphite India
|745.80
|-29.95
|-3.86
|Jindal Steel
|244.30
|-17.30
|-6.61
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+2.45
|+1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.25
|+5.40
|+2.95
|Bharti Airtel
|412.10
|+9.65
|+2.40
|Tech Mahindra
|663.60
|+9.50
|+1.45
|Hindalco
|241.30
|+3.15
|+1.32
|BPCL
|390.20
|+4.75
|+1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|188.15
|+5.25
|+2.87
|Bharti Airtel
|412.25
|+9.65
|+2.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,886.05
|+14.20
|+0.76
|Reliance
|980.70
|+5.40
|+0.55
|HDFC Bank
|1,989.70
|+10.70
|+0.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,989.60
|-74.75
|-3.62
|Tata Motors
|333.60
|-8.35
|-2.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,208.65
|-27.60
|-2.23
|Cipla
|575.50
|-12.50
|-2.13
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,237.95
|-111.55
|-2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,988.30
|-76.30
|-3.70
|Tata Motors
|333.35
|-8.00
|-2.34
|Sun Pharma
|496.95
|-9.35
|-1.85
|Power Grid Corp
|207.95
|-3.75
|-1.77
|Bajaj Auto
|2,827.80
|-46.45
|-1.62
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Officially Unveiled, Named After Largest Diamond Ever [Video]
- Australia Skipper Tim Paine Denies Rift With David Warner
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Ishan Kishan Thanks Seniors for License to Kill Against KKR