CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElectionSchedule#INDvsSA#PKL
Home » News » Business » Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery; Discharged Today
1-MIN READ

Sahara Chief Subrata Roy Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery; Discharged Today

Subrata Roy, Sahara chairman

Subrata Roy, Sahara chairman

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy recently underwent a successful neurological surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Business Desk

Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy recently underwent a successful neurological surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was discharged on Monday, January 10.

Roy, 73, was detected with a brain disease recently and advised for the brain coiling which was done by fixing stent and Endo saccular device. The procedure was performed by KDAH surgeon Dr Manish Srivastava on January 6 on Sahara India Parivar’s managing worker.

Sahra India Pariwar chairman is fine, mentioned a statement by the company. After his discharge he praised very the doctor and staff of Kokilaben Hospital for the excellent treatment, services and his speedy recovery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

first published:January 10, 2022, 17:07 IST