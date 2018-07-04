GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Sahara Sells New York's Iconic Plaza Hotel For USD 600 Million to Qatar's Fund

Qatar's state-owned Katara Holding has acquired full ownership of the hotel, including a 75 per cent stake from Subrata Roy-led Sahara India Pariwar for about USD 600 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2018, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sahara Sells New York's Iconic Plaza Hotel For USD 600 Million to Qatar's Fund
Plaza Hotel, New York. (Reuters)
New York: The Plaza Hotel, one of New York's most iconic buildings in which Subrata Roy-led Sahara India group has majority stakes, has been fully acquired by a Qatar government-owned fund for about USD 600 million, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Qatar's state-owned Katara Holding has acquired full ownership of the hotel, including a 75 per cent stake from Subrata Roy-led Sahara India Pariwar for about USD 600 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The "surprise buyer" is a hospitality fund that buys and manages hotels around the world for the Qatar government.

Katara bought the 75 per cent stake held by the Sahara Group and the 25 per cent stake from New York real-estate investor Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. and its partner Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, it said.

There was no immediate comments available from the Sahara Group.

The deal, which closed on Monday, includes 282 guest rooms and the property's retail space, people familiar with the transaction were quoted as saying in the report.

Qatar, a tiny Gulf nation, is the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. It already owns landmark hotels such as The Savoy and The Connaught in London.

US President Donald Trump, who once compared it to the Mona Lisa, and hotelier Conrad Hilton were previous owners of one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City.

Trump lost the hotel in a bankruptcy.

The Plaza Hotel, opened in 1907, is the only hotel listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The report said Katara's purchase marks the latest twist in a long-running global saga surrounding the Plaza Hotel's ownership.

In April, a group of investors led by founder of Dubai-based White City Ventures Shahal Khan and Kamran Hakim of the Hakim Organisation, a large private New York landlord, had reached a deal to buy the property.

But about a week later, Ashkenazy and Prince al-Waleed exercised a right as minority owners to match any agreement to purchase Sahara's majority stake, the WSJ report said.

Sahara acquired its controlling stake in 2012 in a deal that valued the property at about USD 575 million.

The Indian company has been trying to sell the Plaza for years but was never able to complete a deal.

Last year, it hired brokerage firm Jones Lang LaSalle to carry out an auction of the property.

About 50 private-equity firms, foreign governments and other investors had expressed interest in the Plaza Hotel last year, people familiar with the matter say.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,645.40 +266.80 ( +0.75%)

Nifty 50

10,769.90 +70.00 ( +0.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram Trans 1,145.25 -151.75 -11.70
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +245.65 +2.74
Sun Pharma 579.30 +5.70 +0.99
Lupin 934.20 +31.10 +3.44
TCS 1,866.15 -7.90 -0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 480.65 -0.60 -0.12
Shriram Trans 1,144.85 -153.60 -11.83
ITC 264.45 -0.70 -0.26
Dr Reddys Labs 2,310.55 +36.05 +1.58
Tata Steel 568.90 +2.40 +0.42
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,979.05 +116.65 +4.08
Lupin 934.20 +31.10 +3.44
Bharti Infratel 299.50 +8.00 +2.74
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +245.65 +2.74
Bajaj Finserv 6,032.85 +147.65 +2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 2,978.20 +113.15 +3.95
Maruti Suzuki 9,220.80 +241.30 +2.69
HDFC 1,922.85 +39.40 +2.09
HUL 1,676.15 +33.40 +2.03
Reliance 990.05 +18.45 +1.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 252.30 -6.55 -2.53
Grasim 965.45 -20.40 -2.07
Cipla 628.90 -11.50 -1.80
BPCL 367.85 -6.05 -1.62
NTPC 152.90 -2.10 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 152.50 -2.55 -1.64
Vedanta 228.15 -2.80 -1.21
ONGC 155.95 -1.90 -1.20
Bharti Airtel 366.45 -3.75 -1.01
Tata Motors 267.00 -2.50 -0.93
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery