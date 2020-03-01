Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

SAIL Pays Chhattisgarh Govt Rs 19 Lakh to Remove 2,000 Trees for Its Rowghat Mining Project

Beginning operations at the Rowghat iron ore mine in Kanker district of the state is extremely important for SAIL as the Dalli-Rajhara mines, from which the company's Bhilai unit sources iron ore, are fast depleting.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 6:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
SAIL Pays Chhattisgarh Govt Rs 19 Lakh to Remove 2,000 Trees for Its Rowghat Mining Project
Representative Image.

New Delhi: State-owned SAIL has made a payment of about Rs 19 lakh to the Chhattisgarh government to remove over 2,000 trees at its Rowghat iron ore complex so that the steel-maker can construct an approach road to the long-stalled project.

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is now hopeful of beginning mining-related activity at the block in two-three months, a company official said.

Beginning operations at the Rowghat iron ore mine in Kanker district of the state is extremely important for SAIL as the Dalli-Rajhara mines, from which the company's Bhilai unit sources iron ore, are fast depleting, the official said.

The company would also expand the capacity of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) to 12 MT from over 7 MT at present as part of its overall expansion plan of 50 million tonnes by 2030.

The state government had sent a demand note of over Rs 18.5 lakh to remove about 2,000 trees on the approach road to the Rowghat block.

Replying to a query, SAIL confirmed: "it has deposited Rs 18,92,216/- today (Saturday) for felling of 2034 trees for making of approach road on the area of 3.82 hectares to Anjarel block of Rowghat (area identified for interim mining)."

SAIL said following the payment, the state government will be removing the trees but it has given no timeline for finishing the work.

Another official said the company is ready to deposit money for removing another 10,000 trees on the actual mining block but it will happen only after the state government sends in another demand note.

He further said iron ore reserves at Dalli-Rajhara mines would finish in a few years and with reserves of about 500 million tonnes, Rowghat can fulfill the iron ore demand of BSP for another 50 years.

"The initial plan is to begin interim mining. We will mine about 3 lakh tonnes of iron ore. The number is small but at least it will be like stepping foot in the region," he said.

The Rowghat mine is spread over an area of 2,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, an official said a railway line project between Rowghat and Dalli-Rajhra stretch in Chhattisgarh is expected to reach near the approach area within three months. The rail track is being laid down to carry the iron ore from Rowghat to BSP.

The official added that SAIL Chairman AK Chaudhary "was recently here and he has asked the concerned officials to finish the work as soon as possible."

Mining at the site could not begin for the past few years due to Naxal activities in and around Rowghat, which is said to be the second-largest iron ore deposit in the state.

The company had received the environment clearance (EC) and forest clearance (FC) for the Rowghat mine by 2012. However, it could not start any activity related to mining as the project required the felling of around 1.5 lakh trees which faced opposition in the Naxal-affected region.

Earlier, SAIL had also asked the Centre to provide security so that it can begin operations at the site.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
AGL 133.90 -9.04
IWML 1,460.00 -3.04
Vedanta 114.00 -12.64
Bharti Infratel 214.55 -3.96
Power Finance 109.30 -5.41
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 197.60 0.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 129.00 -11.03
Tech Mahindra 743.90 -8.14
Tata Steel 381.55 -7.57
M&M 456.40 -7.50
HCL Tech 534.10 -6.98
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram