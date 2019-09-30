Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Gehlaut Will Stay Away if Needed: Indiabull's Word to RBI on Merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Gehlaut promised RBI that he and other corporate promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance would declassify themselves from being the promoter group in the new amalgamated bank.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 30, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Gehlaut Will Stay Away if Needed: Indiabull's Word to RBI on Merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Image for Representation. (Photo: indiabullsrealestate.com)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd is leaving no stone unturned to get its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) approved by regulators. In its latest bid, the company has reportedly apprised the Reserve Bank of India that it is ready to restrain its chairman Sameer Gehlaut from being the heading the merged entity or hold any board position.

“Indiabulls Group officials have informally told this to RBI. They have indicated that Indiabulls will comply with whatever the regulator wants,” an Economic Times report quoted a source privy to the matter.

Indiabulls Housing Finance had earlier announced Sameer Gehlaut’s name as the non-executive chairman in the amalgamated bank.

Gehlaut had given verbal assurance to RBI at a recent meeting with the central bank officials. Gehlaut promised RBI that he and other corporate promoters of Indiabulls Housing Finance would declassify themselves from being the promoter group in the new amalgamated bank, according to the report.

As per rules issued by market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a combined promoter holding of less than 10% fulfils the conditions of ‘depromoterisation’ in the merged entity.

This is in line with a letter written by Gehlaut to RBI a month back, where he had mentioned that the Indiabulls promoter group shareholding would be lowered below 10% in the proposed bank to be formed after the amalgamation of Indiabulls Housing Finance with Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The banking regulator has still not approved the share-swap deal announced by Indiabulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank in April earlier this year. The report said that RBI is still waiting for the feedback from the Enforcement Directorate and income-tax department on Indiabulls promoters.

In a separate development, RBI on Friday placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under the regulator’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework due to the private lender’s high non-performing assets, insufficient capital, high leverage and a negative return on assets for two consecutive years.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,667.33 -155.24 ( -0.40%)

NIFTY 50

11,474.45 -37.95 ( -0.33%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.90 -34.40
Reliance 1,332.25 1.77
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
HDFC 1,977.05 -2.89
Axis Bank 685.00 -2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 255.50 -34.39
Dalmia Bharat 821.20 0.59
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Tata Comm 378.75 2.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.05 5.14
HCL Tech 1,080.60 3.80
UPL 603.95 3.76
Infosys 805.65 3.00
ITC 259.85 2.73
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 367.25 5.29
HCL Tech 1,080.50 3.76
Infosys 805.30 2.93
ITC 259.70 2.69
TCS 2,099.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.40 -15.08
IndusInd Bank 1,383.55 -6.57
SBI 270.80 -3.70
ICICI Bank 433.70 -3.45
Cipla 425.50 -3.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.45 -15.06
IndusInd Bank 1,381.60 -6.84
SBI 270.90 -3.68
ICICI Bank 433.40 -3.51
Sun Pharma 389.65 -3.02
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram