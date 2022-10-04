Sanmina and Reliance Industries Complete Manufacturing JV Transaction in India

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 09:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Reliance Industries Ltd. (Image: Shutterstock)

Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced they have completed the previously announced joint venture transaction

Sanmina Corporation and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced they have completed the previously announced joint venture transaction. This partnership will leverage Sanmina’s 40 years of advanced manufacturing experience and Reliance’s expertise and leadership in the Indian business ecosystem. The day-to-day business will continue to be managed by Sanmina’s management team in Chennai, which will be seamless from an employee and customer perspective.

The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India, in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Make in India” vision. The joint venture will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware, for growth markets, and across industries such as communications networking (5G, cloud infrastructure, hyperscale datacenters), medical and healthcare systems, industrial and cleantech, and defense and aerospace. In addition to supporting Sanmina’s current customer base, the joint venture will create a state-of-the-art ‘Manufacturing Technology Center of Excellence’ that will serve as an incubation center to support the product development and hardware start-up ecosystem in India, as well as promote research and innovation of leading-edge technologies.

All the manufacturing will take place at Sanmina’s 100-acre campus in Chennai, with the ability for site expansion to support future growth opportunities as well as to potentially expand to new manufacturing sites in India over time based on business needs.

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

first published:October 04, 2022, 09:45 IST
last updated:October 04, 2022, 09:45 IST