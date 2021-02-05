Sanofi Eyes More Cost Cuts To Boost Profitability
Sanofi said on Friday it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after it posted strongerthanexpected results in the fourth quarter, and the drugmaker hiked its cost cutting target as part of a bid to boost margins.
- Last Updated: February 05, 2021, 12:33 IST
PARIS: Sanofi said on Friday it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the fourth quarter, and the drugmaker hiked its cost cutting target as part of a bid to boost margins.
The French company, which stunned investors last year with the delay of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, confirmed an operating income margin target of 30% for 2022 and set itself a goal to improve it to more than 32% three years later.
It stood at 27.1% in 2020.
Sanofi, which is cutting just under 1,700 jobs in Europe, raised a late 2019 goal of generating 2 billion euros ($2.39 billion) in savings by 2022 by 500 million euros.
The company is hosting a virtual investor day later on Friday that will largely focus on upcoming drugs.
Sanofi’s earnings per share in the fourth quarter were up 9.8% at constant exchange rates to 1.22 euros.
Total sales rose 4.2% to 9.4 billion euros thanks to another strong revenue increase of its eczema treatment Dupixent and what it described as a “record demand” for its influenza vaccines.
Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting quarterly earnings per share of 1.16 euros and sales of 9.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8363 euros)
