Sanofi Eyes Mores Savings, Higher Profitability After Earnings Rise

PARIS: Sanofi said on Friday it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after it posted stronger-than-expected results in the fourth quarter, and the drugmaker committed to boosting cost savings and profitability further through to 2025.

The French firm, which stunned investors last year with the delay of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, confirmed an operating income margin target of 30% for 2022 and set itself a goal to improve it to more than 32% three years later.

The company is hosting a virtual investor day later on Friday that will largely focus upcoming drugs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor