Sanofi Raises Outlook As Specialty Care And Vaccines Lift Third Quarter
Sanofi raised its 2020 outlook for the second time this year after posting slightly strongerthanexpected thirdquarter results on Thursday, helped by growth at its specialty care and vaccines units.
- Reuters
- Last Updated: October 29, 2020, 12:15 IST
The French drugmaker said it expected earnings per share in 2020 to increase by 7-8% up from 6-7%.
Net income in the third quarter was up 9.4% at constant exchange rates to 2.3 billion euros ($2.72 billion) while revenue rose 5.7% to 9.48 billion.
Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected on average net income of 2.27 billion euros and sales of 9.75 billion.
($1 = 0.8461 euros)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor