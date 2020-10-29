News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Business
1-MIN READ

Sanofi Raises Outlook As Specialty Care And Vaccines Lift Third Quarter

Sanofi Raises Outlook As Specialty Care And Vaccines Lift Third Quarter

Sanofi raised its 2020 outlook for the second time this year after posting slightly strongerthanexpected thirdquarter results on Thursday, helped by growth at its specialty care and vaccines units.

PARIS: Sanofi raised its 2020 outlook for the second time this year after posting slightly stronger-than-expected third-quarter results on Thursday, helped by growth at its specialty care and vaccines units.

The French drugmaker said it expected earnings per share in 2020 to increase by 7-8% up from 6-7%.

Net income in the third quarter was up 9.4% at constant exchange rates to 2.3 billion euros ($2.72 billion) while revenue rose 5.7% to 9.48 billion.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected on average net income of 2.27 billion euros and sales of 9.75 billion.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 29, 2020, 12:15 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...