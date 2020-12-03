News18 Logo

Sanofi To Publish COVID-19 Vaccine Price In Development With GSK After Phase I/II Trial Results

PARIS: French drug maker Sanofi will announce the price of the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline after it has released Phase I/II results of the trials, vaccines chief Thomas Triomphe said on Thursday.

The company is expected to release the results from the Phase I/II clinical trials this month.

It is also developing a vaccine with U.S. biotech firm Translate Bio, with clinical human trials expected to start this month.

