Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Tomorrow: How to Check Status, Listing Date, GMP

Sansera Engineering Ltd, the auto ancillary- its initial public offering (IPO) window for allotment closed on September 16 which was successfully opened on September 14. As per the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) data, the IPO received bids for Rs 1,282.98 crore with a total of 17244,328 equity shares. The price band for the IPO of Sansera Engineering has been fixed at Rs 734 to Rs 744 per equity share. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed the most with a subscription of 26.47 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) had subscribed to the issue around 1.37 times and the RIIs had subscribed to it around 3.15 times over the course of the IPO. Improving brand image and providing liquidation to shareholders based on the listing of the equity were some reasons for the IPO.The Sansera Engineering IPO had an issue size of Rs 1,282.98 crore with a total of 17244,328 equity shares.

The basis of allotment for this public issue will take place on September 21. After the allotment, initials refunds will kick in from September 22. On September 23, the investors who were fortunate enough to acquire shares, will see the same deposited to their Demat accounts. In terms of the company’s listing, the date is tentatively set for next week Friday, which is September 24. However, this date is not yet confirmed. The company will list on both NSE and BSE.

Steps to check Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Status through websites

Open the Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment status check i.e. Link Intime. Check this link- linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

You will land on the status page.

Select any one of the option options- PAN, Application No, and DP Client ID as per the availability of search information.

Fill in the information as asked in the space provided.

Once done click on the search button to proceed.

IPO allotment status will be displayed.

Steps to check Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Status via BSE

Visit the IPO allotment search page of BSE. The direct BSE link- bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type by clicking on the “Equity” option.

Select the Issue name i.e. Sansera Engineering IPO from the dropdown list. It will be available on 21st September 2021.

Fill in the correct Application number.

Enter PAN number.

Tick the “I am not Robot” option.

Recheck the information entered and click on Search Button.

Finally, the Allotment status for the selected IPO will open.

GMP of Sensera Engineering

The GMP of Sensera Engineering in the unlisted market on Monday was Rs 40.

Company Outlook

The Bengaluru-based company, Sansera Engineering is involved in the manufacturing of complex and critical precision engineering components across automotive and non-automotive sectors. It also had a wide range of precision forged and machine components within the automotive sector. The company further manufactures for several other sectors including aerospace, off-road, agriculture, engineering, etc.

In FY21, Sensera Engineering Ltd catered to 71 customers which includes 47 from the automotive segment and 28 from the non automotive segment. The Revenue break-up on sub-segment wise include 50.4 per cent from two wheelers, 24.1 per cent from PVs and 13.1 per cent from CVs, aerospace at 3.8 per cent, off-road at 4.2 per cent in FY21.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here