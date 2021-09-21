Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, GMP

Sansera Engineering initial public offering (IPO) is all set to finalise its share allotment status on September 21. Bengaluru-based auto component manufacturer saw an overwhelming response from buyers when it had opened for subscription last week. The Rs 1,283-crore Sansera Engineering IPO was subscribed 11.47 times, largely with support from qualified institutional buyers. The price band for Sansera Engineering IPO was fixed at Rs 734-744 per share of the face value of Rs 2 each.

Those who have invested in Sansera Engineering IPO will be able to check the allotment status on September 21. There are two ways to know Ami Organics IPO share allotment application status — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. Once the allotment status is finalised, the ineligible investors will get their refunds by Wednesday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on September 23. Sansera Engineering shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on September 24.

How to Check Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Sansera Engineering Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Sansera Engineering IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Sansera Engineering Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

The public issue received bids of over 138.8 million shares against the total issue size of over 12.1 million shares, according to the data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.37 times. The quota allocated to retail investors was booked 3.15 times.

Sansera Engineering IPO Grey Market Premium on September 21

The unlisted stocks of Sansera Engineering was trading with gains in the grey market on Wednesday. On September 21, the Sansera Engineering shares were quoting a grey market premium of Rs 38, over the higher end of its issue price of ₹744 . The shares were commanding a premium of around Rs 772 in the unofficial market, a premium of over 3.5 per cent over the issue price.

Incorporated in 1981, Sansera Engineering IPO commenced commercial production of passenger vehicle components in 1986 for Maruti Suzuki (formerly known as Maruti Udyog Ltd). Later it gradually started the supplies to the 2-wheeler vertical in 1996, to the off-road vehicle vertical in 2009 and to the light commercial vehicle vertical in 2011. They set up a manufacturing facility dedicated to high precision aluminium and titanium machined aerospace components in 2013. In 2017, Sansera acquired a 100 per cent stake in Sansera Sweden, which established their presence in the heavy commercial vehicle vertical. Further, they built their aluminium forging lines in Fiscal 2020 in order to cater to the growing opportunities in the light weighting of vehicles. The auto component company is now in the process of setting up a dedicated facility for hybrid and electric components at one of their plants in Bangalore and they expect this facility to be commissioned during Fiscal 2022.

