Sapphire Foods IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Registrar's Website

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sapphire Foods, which runs restaurant chains like KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India, has recently concluded. The share allotment of the Sapphire Foods IPO is likely to be done on November 16, Tuesday, five days after the public issue closed. The offer has received muted response from investors On the final day of bidding, the Sapphire Foods public offer was subscribed only 6.62 times, which is lesser than how IPOs have been performing recently. The IPO will be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, most likely on November 19, which is this week.

The portion reserved for them has been booked 8.7 times. Qualified institutional investors have, so far, bid for only 7.5 times over their quota of shares. The non-institutional investors bought 3.46 times the shares of their portion. Sapphire Foods IPO was booked 1.07 times on the second day of subscription, largely by the support of the retail investors.

Sapphire Foods IPO Price, Valuation

Sapphire Foods plans to raise Rs 2,073 crore through the public offer. The maiden issue is totally an offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters and investors. Sapphire Foods IPO price band was fixed at Rs 1,120-1,180 a share. The company raised Rs 933 crore from the anchor investors, at the upper price band. On Sapphire Foods IPO valuation, Angel One said, “In terms of valuations, the post-issue FY21 EV/Sales works out 7.4x to (at the upper end of the issue price band), which is low compared to its peers Devyani International (FY21 EV/Sales -16.3x)."

Sapphire Foods IPO GMP Today

Sapphire Foods unlisted shares has been trading at Rs 1,260 in the grey market, according to IPO watch. Hence, Sapphire Foods IPO grey market premium was also Rs 80 on Monday, November 15.

How to Check Sapphire Foods IPO Allotment Status

The Sapphire Foods IPO allotment status will be revealed on Tuesday, November 16. Investors can check the status of their application in two ways — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. After the finalisation, ineligible investors will get their refunds by November 20, while the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on the next day, November 21.

How to Check Sapphire Foods IPO Allotment Status via BSE

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Sapphire Foods India Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

How to Check Sapphire Foods IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India Services Pvt Ltd)

a) Go to the Link Intime India Pvt Ltd website via the URL (https://www.linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html)

b) From here, you will have to select one of the three available servers

c) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

d) You need to select enter your Permanent Account Number

e) Click on the search option

f) Your allotment status will be visible after this

