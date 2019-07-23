SAT Asks SEBI to Probe Market Norms Violation by Vedanta-owned Cairn India
In 2017, the UK based firm had approached the regulator over non-payment of dividend amounting to over Rs 340 crore by Cairn India and had appealed to SEBI to direct Vedanta's subsidiary to pay the dividend along with an interest of 18 per cent per annum.
A security guard stands in front of a sign featuring the Cairn India Ltd logo outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed markets regulator SEBI to look into the alleged violation of market norms by Cairn India, a subsidiary of Vedanta, with regards to withholding of dividends payable to Cairn UK Holdings.
The order came after Cairn UK Holdings Ltd filed an appeal with the tribunal against an order passed by SEBI.
In 2017, the UK based firm had approached the regulator over non-payment of dividend amounting to over Rs 340 crore by Cairn India and had appealed to SEBI to direct Vedanta's subsidiary to pay the dividend along with an interest of 18 per cent per annum.
In the appeal Cairn UK Holdings had asked to "initiate proceedings under ... Companies Act against every director of the Cairn India who were knowingly a party to the non-payment of the said dividend."
However, the markets watchdog disposed of the complaint on the ground that the unpaid dividend of over Rs 660.63 crore was handed over by the company to the income tax authorities and, therefore, it would not be appropriate for SEBI to take any further action.
The tribunal in its order dated July 19, held that while Sebi was justified in holding that question of paying the dividend does not arise since the amount had been transferred to the income tax, it is the regulator's duty to inquire into the alleged violation of Companies Act by Cairn India.
Thereby the order said, "in our opinion, it is open to the appellant to pursue his remedies for return of the dividend amount from the income tax authorities."
Further, the order said "we accordingly, allow the appeal in part and dispose of the appeal directing SEBI to reconsider the complaint of the appellant dated ... in relation to violation of the provisions of the Companies Act and LODR Regulations and pass appropriate orders."
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.50
|-1.47
|Yes Bank
|90.65
|-0.55
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,494.00
|2.73
|Reliance
|1,273.55
|-0.54
|HDFC
|2,138.50
|-2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|90.70
|-0.49
|Reliance
|1,272.85
|-0.60
|Bajaj Finance
|3,275.45
|0.83
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,875.35
|-0.62
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.95
|-1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|210.55
|3.16
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,494.00
|2.73
|Hero Motocorp
|2,469.30
|2.73
|ITC
|270.65
|2.36
|Asian Paints
|1,429.35
|1.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|210.00
|2.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,496.00
|2.91
|Hero Motocorp
|2,465.00
|2.50
|ITC
|270.90
|2.46
|Asian Paints
|1,430.00
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|342.20
|-2.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|640.55
|-2.34
|HDFC
|2,138.50
|-2.21
|Adani Ports
|399.75
|-1.83
|Bajaj Auto
|2,523.85
|-1.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|2,140.95
|-2.09
|HDFC Bank
|2,263.95
|-1.44
|Bajaj Auto
|2,521.35
|-1.57
|Tata Steel
|460.15
|-1.10
|SBI
|342.05
|-2.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Andre Russell Prepares for India with Late Evening Nets Session
- Ibrahim is Charming, Better Looking Than Me, Says Saif Ali Khan
- 3-Year-Old ‘Very Good’ Pomeranian Dog Abandoned in Kerala Over ‘Illicit Relationship’
- 'A Technical Feat': Missing For 50 years, French Submarine Found on Mediterranean Seabed
- BJP Govt Turning Goa into 'Sin City' with Casinos, Drugs: Congress MLA