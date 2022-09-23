Satya Nadella Talks About Productivity Paranoia: What is it, How are Employees Affected?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said there is a real disconnect between the management and the employees over productivity, terming the phenomenon as ‘productivity paranoia’.

It has been two years since remote work became a part of our life following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now a new survey by Microsoft has revealed a stark divide between bosses and workers over productivity when it comes to working from home. According to a survey on corporate attitudes conducted by Microsoft, about 80 per cent of managers worry if the employees are productive enough when working from home. At the same time 87 per cent of workers responded they worked equally or more efficiently from home in terms of productivity. Nadella termed this feeling of both the sides as ‘productivity paranoia’.

The survey was conducted among 20,000 employees across 11 countries. The outcomes of this study indicate a fundamental disagreement between employers and employees over productivity with reference to work from home.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that this disagreement over productivity when working from home needed to be settled as the pre-pandemic work habits won’t be there any longer, BBC reported.

“We have to get past what we describe as ‘productivity paranoia’, because all of the data we have shows that 80 percent plus of the individual people feel they’re very productive – except their management thinks that they’re not productive. That means there is a real disconnect in terms of the expectations and what they feel,” Nadella was quoted as saying.

The Microsoft survey indicates a disconnect between managers and their subordinates. However, Jared Spataro, Vice President of Microsoft suggests that workplace surveillance is not the answer to boosting productivity.

“There’s a growing debate about employee surveillance, and we have a really strong stance-we just think that’s wrong,” Spataro told Bloomberg.

Microsoft currently allows its employees to work from home up to 50 per cent of the time.

Recently, among Indian IT firms, Tata Consultancy Services asked its employees to work at least for three days from the office. The IT giant is transitioning to a hybrid work culture, which is in line with the company’s vision of the 25×25 model. According to the plan, at any given point only 25 per cent of the TCS employees will work from the office.

