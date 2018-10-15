English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Saudi Arabia Commits to Meeting India's Oil Demand; Keen to Invest in Downstream
Saudi Arabia's oil minister said that they are India's second-biggest oil supplier behind Iraq and committed to meet any shortfall that may arise due to sanctions on Iran.
A worker walks atop a tanker wagon to check the freight level at an oil terminal on the outskirts of Kolkata in this file photo. (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Monday committed to meeting India's rising oil demand and said it is keen to invest in fuel retailing and petrochemical business in the world's fastest-growing energy consumer.
Speaking at India Energy Forum, its oil minister Khalid al-Falih heaped lavish praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for making it easier to do business in the country and ushering in "acche din".
"My frequent visits to India are indicative of the importance Saudi Arabia attaches to this great nation as a critical energy and a strategic global player," he said calling the county an "emerging superpower".
Saudi Arabia is the India's second-biggest oil supplier behind Iraq and is committed to meet any shortfall that may arise due to sanctions on Iran, he said.
"I had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today. I assured them of our full and continued commitment of meeting India's oil demand as well as continuing to invest here in India," he said adding Saudi Arabia will maintain close contact with major consumers and seek their views.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, is facing record high retail prices as international crude rate soared and rupee value dipped.
He cited his country's national oil company Saudi Aramco together with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signing up for taking 50 per cent stake in the proposed USD 44 billion, 60 million tonnes Ratnagiri refinery and petrochemical complex in Maharashtra as "early example of growing partnership" between India and Saudi Arabia.
"But it is not going to be the only one. This is indeed just the start," he said. "Saudi Aramco's desire is also to invest in consumer-facing segments such as retail fuels and petrochemicals, building an integrated downstream business spanning India as well as our commitment to invest in crude oil storage here in India in order to be more responsive and closer to the demand needs".
The government has announced plans to build two strategic storage facilities to hold 6.5 million tonnes of oil costing around Rs 11,000 crore through a joint partnership between state-owned firms and private companies.
Also, SABIC, the petrochemical giant of Saudi Arabia, is keen to invest in Indian petrochemical segment.
He went on to praise the present government for its policies and vision.
"Under Prime Minister Modi's stewardship, today I am glad to note that doing business in India has become significantly easier. FDI has grown and inflation is under control. In other words, Prime Minister Modi is making good on his promise of Achhe din... good days are here. We see good days in India," he said.
The minister said India's accelerated economic growth is playing a major role in rebalancing the distribution of global economic growth. "India is the world's fastest-growing energy and oil consuming nation. And this trend is playing an important role in driving future demand for oil and gas for decades to come."
Talking of global oil markets, he said there could be another round of unanticipated disruptions because of events in places like Nigeria, Libya and Venezuela. "And we have seen sanctions on Iran. These supply disruptions need a shock absorber and the shock absorber to a large extent has been Saudi Arabia," he said. "We have invested tens of billions of dollars to build the spare capacity of 2-3 million barrels per day over years."
But for this spare capacity that Saudi Arabia has used to deliver extra barrels in the market, oil prices would "easily be at the three-digit range", he said.
Oil prices hit a four-year high of USD 86.74 a barrel earlier this month as the market grapples with the expected loss of Iranian exports due to US sanctions. Rates have cooled to USD 81.23 Monday.
Speaking at India Energy Forum, its oil minister Khalid al-Falih heaped lavish praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for making it easier to do business in the country and ushering in "acche din".
"My frequent visits to India are indicative of the importance Saudi Arabia attaches to this great nation as a critical energy and a strategic global player," he said calling the county an "emerging superpower".
Saudi Arabia is the India's second-biggest oil supplier behind Iraq and is committed to meet any shortfall that may arise due to sanctions on Iran, he said.
"I had the privilege of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today. I assured them of our full and continued commitment of meeting India's oil demand as well as continuing to invest here in India," he said adding Saudi Arabia will maintain close contact with major consumers and seek their views.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, is facing record high retail prices as international crude rate soared and rupee value dipped.
He cited his country's national oil company Saudi Aramco together with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signing up for taking 50 per cent stake in the proposed USD 44 billion, 60 million tonnes Ratnagiri refinery and petrochemical complex in Maharashtra as "early example of growing partnership" between India and Saudi Arabia.
"But it is not going to be the only one. This is indeed just the start," he said. "Saudi Aramco's desire is also to invest in consumer-facing segments such as retail fuels and petrochemicals, building an integrated downstream business spanning India as well as our commitment to invest in crude oil storage here in India in order to be more responsive and closer to the demand needs".
The government has announced plans to build two strategic storage facilities to hold 6.5 million tonnes of oil costing around Rs 11,000 crore through a joint partnership between state-owned firms and private companies.
Also, SABIC, the petrochemical giant of Saudi Arabia, is keen to invest in Indian petrochemical segment.
He went on to praise the present government for its policies and vision.
"Under Prime Minister Modi's stewardship, today I am glad to note that doing business in India has become significantly easier. FDI has grown and inflation is under control. In other words, Prime Minister Modi is making good on his promise of Achhe din... good days are here. We see good days in India," he said.
The minister said India's accelerated economic growth is playing a major role in rebalancing the distribution of global economic growth. "India is the world's fastest-growing energy and oil consuming nation. And this trend is playing an important role in driving future demand for oil and gas for decades to come."
Talking of global oil markets, he said there could be another round of unanticipated disruptions because of events in places like Nigeria, Libya and Venezuela. "And we have seen sanctions on Iran. These supply disruptions need a shock absorber and the shock absorber to a large extent has been Saudi Arabia," he said. "We have invested tens of billions of dollars to build the spare capacity of 2-3 million barrels per day over years."
But for this spare capacity that Saudi Arabia has used to deliver extra barrels in the market, oil prices would "easily be at the three-digit range", he said.
Oil prices hit a four-year high of USD 86.74 a barrel earlier this month as the market grapples with the expected loss of Iranian exports due to US sanctions. Rates have cooled to USD 81.23 Monday.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
News18 Excerpts: Mallika Dua On #MeToo, Consent and Misconduct
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,139.75
|1.17
|ICICI Bank
|313.35
|-1.89
|IndusInd Bank
|1,626.95
|-1.56
|Dewan Housing
|281.60
|-3.64
|HDFC Bank
|2,008.05
|1.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|281.35
|-4.14
|Lupin
|880.45
|4.15
|Yes Bank
|245.90
|-0.32
|Reliance
|1,139.80
|1.19
|HUL
|1,526.60
|-2.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,566.85
|4.75
|Cipla
|647.85
|4.01
|Infosys
|698.80
|2.95
|ITC
|282.50
|2.65
|BPCL
|296.35
|2.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|699.10
|2.95
|ITC
|281.60
|2.51
|ONGC
|160.00
|1.78
|TCS
|1,949.15
|1.60
|Sun Pharma
|599.50
|1.50
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,634.25
|-3.08
|HUL
|1,526.30
|-2.76
|HPCL
|212.50
|-2.70
|M&M
|749.00
|-2.54
|GAIL
|351.05
|-2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,526.60
|-2.68
|M&M
|748.60
|-2.63
|ICICI Bank
|313.20
|-1.76
|Vedanta
|210.95
|-1.52
|Axis Bank
|575.85
|-1.51
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Shweta Bachchan on Her Debut Novel Paradise Towers and the Inspiration Behind It
- Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available For Pre-Order In India: Here Are The Details
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Clash
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...