Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Saudi Arabia's Energy Giant Aramco to Announce IPO 'Very Soon', Says Chairman

The mammoth initial public offering (IPO) forms the cornerstone of a reform programme envisaged by the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saudi Arabia's Energy Giant Aramco to Announce IPO 'Very Soon', Says Chairman
The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah/Files)

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's energy giant Aramco will announce its long-awaited stock market debut "very, very soon," its chairman said on Monday.

Aramco has said it plans to float around five percent of the state-owned company in 2020 or 2021 in what could potentially be the world's biggest stock sale.

"Aramco's IPO will take place sooner than you think," said Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan at a Saudi-Russian forum in Riyadh.

"I think that the announcement will be very, very soon." According to Bloomberg, Aramco's board is expected to give final approval by the end of this week to proceed with the sale.

The mammoth initial public offering (IPO) forms the cornerstone of a reform programme envisaged by the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to wean the Saudi economy off its reliance on oil.

It aims to raise up to USD 100 billion based on a USD 2 trillion valuation of the company, but investors have debated whether Aramco is worth that much and there have been repeated delays in the launch originally envisaged for 2018.

The Saudi government has not given any explanation for the delays, but apart from holding out for the big-ticket valuation, they are also said to be concerned the IPO could bring intense legal scrutiny of the secretive company's finances and inner workings.

The prospect of falling short of the USD 2 trillion valuation desired by Saudi rulers is widely considered the reason the IPO has been delayed.

In September, Aramco said its first half net income for 2019 slipped nearly 12 per cent to USD 46.9 billion on lower crude prices.

It was the first time the company has published interim financial results and comes after Aramco opened its accounts for the first time in April, revealing itself to be the world's most profitable company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,341.15 +36.10 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 727.75 127.42
Infosys 786.10 -3.52
Yes Bank 40.10 1.26
Tata Motors 127.85 5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 197.80 -5.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 130.55 -5.36
IRCTC 728.60 127.69
Indiabulls Hsg 197.90 -5.74
Yes Bank 40.00 1.01
Tata Motors 127.80 5.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.85 5.40
ONGC 135.25 4.84
Bharti Airtel 393.55 2.78
UltraTechCement 4,170.30 2.28
IndusInd Bank 1,250.60 2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.80 5.32
ONGC 135.20 4.73
Bharti Airtel 392.65 2.61
IndusInd Bank 1,250.50 2.23
Sun Pharma 394.60 2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 786.10 -3.52
Bajaj Finance 3,883.30 -2.26
Power Grid Corp 198.40 -1.29
Bajaj Finserv 8,082.25 -1.07
UPL 586.65 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 785.65 -3.68
Bajaj Finance 3,881.65 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 198.80 -1.09
Larsen 1,422.65 -0.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,583.75 -0.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram