Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Saudi Aramco Announces World's Biggest Ever IPO: Here Are Other Top 10

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a diversified online e-commerce company based in China, went public in September 2014 to raise a whopping $21.8 billion.

Updated:December 6, 2019, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saudi Aramco Announces World's Biggest Ever IPO: Here Are Other Top 10
Image for representation. (Reuters)

The public issue of Saudi Arabia’s state oil company Saudi Aramco shattered all records to become the world’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) after the company priced its shares at the high end of the target range, raising a massive $25.6 billion. The sum raised by the oil giant just managed to surpass the $25 billion garnered by Alibaba in 2014 when it entered Wall Street. Here’s a list of the 10 IPOs that were known to be the world’s largest before the Saudi Aramco issue hit the markets:

1. Alibaba raised $25 billion in September 2014

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a diversified online e-commerce company based in China, went public in September 2014 to raise a whopping $21.8 billion. But four days later, underwriters exercised an option to sell more shares, bringing the total IPO size to $25 billion.

2. SoftBank Corp. raised $23.5 billion in December 2018

SoftBank Corp raised a total of $23.5 billion in December 2018, making it Japan’s largest ever IPO and placing it just behind Alibaba’s record-setting $25 billion debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

3. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd raised $22.1 billion in July 2010

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, also known as AgBank, went public on 7 July 2010, raising $19.2 billion initially. Later, AgBank also increased the size of its IPO to $22.1 billion.

4. ICBC Bank raised $21.9 billion in October 2006

ICBC Bank, or Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange), went public on 20 October 2006, fetching a total of almost $19.1 billion. On January 19, 2007, ICBC exercised an overallotment option that allowed the company to lift its IPO size to $21.9 billion.

5. General Motors raised $20.1 billion in November 2010

General Motors made its debut on 16 November 2010, after emerging from a bankruptcy filing one year earlier. The US-based car manufacturer raised $20.1 billion in its IPO, the largest ever for any US‑based company.

6. NTT Mobile (Japan) raised $18.4 billion in October 1998

NTT DOCOMO, a Tokyo‑based telecommunications player, went to the public market on 22 October 1998, raising just under $18.4 billion.

7. Visa raised $17.9 billion in March 2008

Visa Inc., a debit and credit card processing company, entered the public market on 18 March 2008, and raised $17.9 billion at the time when the global financial crisis was at its peak.

8. American International Assurance raised $17.8 billion in October 2010

AIA, a Hong Kong-based investment and insurance company, was offered to the public on 21 October 2010. It raised over $17.8 billion and became the largest independent, publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group.

9. Enel Group (Italy) raised $17.4 billion in November 1999

Enel S.p.A. went public on 1 November 1999 raising almost $17.4 billion. This Italian company competes in the gas and electric market in Europe and the Americas.

10. Facebook raised $16 billion in May 2012

Facebook was one of the most hyped IPOs in history. It listed on 1 May 2012, and raised just over $16 billion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,921.50 -96.90 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
ICICI Bank 524.80 -0.62
Indiabulls Hsg 272.45 -4.44
Reliance 1,554.90 0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
Indiabulls Hsg 272.40 -4.39
SBI 319.80 -4.89
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
RBL Bank 338.80 -7.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 259.70 5.55
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.52
JSW Steel 254.10 1.05
Tata Steel 403.25 0.86
Dr Reddys Labs 2,890.80 0.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,674.30 1.48
Tata Steel 402.95 0.83
Reliance 1,554.95 0.30
Asian Paints 1,717.80 0.17
Infosys 715.15 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 320.00 -4.82
Zee Entertain 287.70 -4.12
GAIL 117.15 -3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,465.85 -2.91
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.00 -9.82
SBI 319.80 -4.89
IndusInd Bank 1,463.75 -3.05
Tata Motors 161.50 -2.77
M&M 510.30 -2.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com