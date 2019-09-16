Saudi Aramco Assures Indian Refiners of No supply Shortage: Oil Ministry

New Delhi: Top oil producer Saudi Aramco has told Indian refiners that there will be no shortage in supplies, the Indian oil ministry said on Monday, after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.

The ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in talks with Indian refiners and Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia is India's top oil supplier after Iraq. In January-July, it supplied 788,200 barrels per day of oil to India.

