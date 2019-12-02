Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Saudi Aramco IPO Institutional Tranche More Than Twice Oversubscribed

The state-owned Saudi oil giant has received subscription orders for around 4.6 billion of shares so far from institutions.

Reuters

Updated:December 2, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Saudi Aramco IPO Institutional Tranche More Than Twice Oversubscribed
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Riyadh: Institutional investors have put in 144.1 billion riyals ($38.4 billion) worth of bids for Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering (IPO), equivalent to more than twice the number of shares on sale, financial advisers for the IPO said on Monday.

The bookbuilding process for allocating shares to institutional buyers - typically asset managers, insurers or pension funds - began on Nov. 17 and investors have until December 4 to place orders. Aramco plans to sell 1.5% of its shares in a deal that could raise up to $25.6 billion.

The state-owned Saudi oil giant has received subscription orders for around 4.6 billion of shares so far from institutions, Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia said.

Although the IPO has received more than enough bids, the level of interest so far is relatively muted compared with other emerging market IPOs, including the listing of a top Saudi bank in 2014 that was oversubscribed many times over.

Aramco has previously said 0.5% of the offering will be allocated to retail investors, leaving 1% - or 2 billion shares - for institutional buyers.

The deal could be the world's biggest IPO if it tops the $25 billion listing of China's Alibaba in 2014.

The lead managers didn't provide a breakdown of the institutional investors, but in a separate statement last week Samba Capital said the bulk of orders came from Saudi companies and funds, while foreign investors accounted for just 10.5% of the offers as of Nov. 28.

The retail tranche, which closed on that date, attracted bids worth 47.4 billion riyals, equivalent to around 1.5 times the number of shares offered.

Riyadh scaled back its original IPO plans, scrapping an international roadshow to focus instead on marketing the offering to wealthy Gulf Arab allies. It has stayed quiet on when or where it might list the stock abroad.

The deal is the centrepiece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plans to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,048.20 -7.85 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 304.15 4.70
Bharti Airtel 458.60 3.65
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Reliance 1,586.50 2.28
Vodafone Idea 7.80 13.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 304.10 4.74
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Infosys 692.90 -0.44
Reliance 1,586.30 2.28
Bharti Airtel 458.55 3.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.60 3.65
JSW Steel 268.30 2.58
Grasim 807.25 2.57
Reliance 1,586.50 2.28
Asian Paints 1,738.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.55 3.67
Reliance 1,586.30 2.28
Asian Paints 1,737.00 1.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,633.00 1.15
M&M 534.25 0.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Eicher Motors 21,713.10 -5.11
Bharti Infratel 265.50 -3.91
Bajaj Finance 3,950.45 -3.04
ONGC 128.10 -2.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Bajaj Finance 3,949.40 -3.04
ONGC 128.15 -2.73
Sun Pharma 440.05 -2.17
TML-D 69.90 -1.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram