1-MIN READ

Saudi Aramco Markets Five-tranche Dollar Bonds - Document

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco began marketing a five-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale on Tuesday, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

The world’s biggest oil producer gave initial price guidance of around 140 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a 3-year tranche, around 155 bps over UST for 5-year bonds, around 175 bps over UST for 10-year notes, around 205 bps over UST for a 30-year tranche and around 230 bps over UST for 50-year bonds, the document showed.

The deal is expected to close later on Tuesday.

  • First Published: November 17, 2020, 11:27 IST
