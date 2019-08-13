Saudi Aramco Says in Early Talks Over Reliance Stake
The deal, which is in a very early stage, would allow the company to conduct required due diligence going forward.
The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/Ahmed Jadallah/Files)
Dubai: Saudi Aramco has signed a letter of intent with Reliance to potentially buy a stake in its refining and petrochemicals business but talks are at "a very early stage", a senior Aramco executive said on Monday.
"This is very, very early stages of the deal that would allow us to conduct required due diligence going forward," Khalid al-Dabbagh, senior vice president of finance, told an analyst call after the company reported first half results.
Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.
