Saudi Aramco Says in Early Talks Over Reliance Stake

Dubai: Saudi Aramco has signed a letter of intent with Reliance to potentially buy a stake in its refining and petrochemicals business but talks are at "a very early stage", a senior Aramco executive said on Monday.

"This is very, very early stages of the deal that would allow us to conduct required due diligence going forward," Khalid al-Dabbagh, senior vice president of finance, told an analyst call after the company reported first half results.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

