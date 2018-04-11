GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Saudi Aramco to Buy 50% Stake in $44 Billion Oil Refinery in Maharashtra

Saudi Oil Minister, Khalid A. Al-Falih, said India is a priority destination for Saudi investment and Aramco will continue to scout for opportunities beyond the west coast refinery.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
Saudi Aramco to Buy 50% Stake in $44 Billion Oil Refinery in Maharashtra
Logo of Saudi Aramco. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, will buy 50 per cent stake in the mega USD 44-billion oil refinery in Maharashtra.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF) conference here.

Saudi Arabia will supply half of the 60 million tonne capacity, he said.

State-owned IOC, BPCL and HPCL will hold the remaining 50 per cent stake in the project.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
