Saudi Aramco to Buy 50% Stake in $44 Billion Oil Refinery in Maharashtra

Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, will buy 50 per cent stake in the mega USD 44-billion oil refinery in Maharashtra.A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on sidelines of the International Energy Forum (IEF) conference here.Saudi Oil Minister, Khalid A. Al-Falih, said India is a priority destination for Saudi investment and Aramco will continue to scout for opportunities beyond the west coast refinery.Saudi Arabia will supply half of the 60 million tonne capacity, he said.State-owned IOC, BPCL and HPCL will hold the remaining 50 per cent stake in the project.