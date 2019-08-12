Saudi Aramco’s First-half Net Income Falls 12% to $47 Billion
Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier.
Saudi Aramco
Dubai: Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.
By comparison, Apple Inc — the world's most profitable listed company — made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.
Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|505.25
|13.71
|HDFC Bank
|2,282.00
|2.19
|Yes Bank
|82.15
|-7.90
|Reliance
|1,162.10
|0.85
|HDFC
|2,211.65
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Avenue Supermar
|1,452.85
|1.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|505.55
|13.77
|IndusInd Bank
|1,413.90
|-0.08
|Yes Bank
|82.10
|-7.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,101.20
|3.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|505.25
|13.71
|Eicher Motors
|17,587.25
|4.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,099.90
|3.35
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,504.00
|2.93
|Bajaj Finance
|3,419.70
|2.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,101.20
|3.36
|Bajaj Finance
|3,418.05
|2.46
|Vedanta
|141.55
|2.17
|HDFC Bank
|2,281.75
|2.07
|HUL
|1,839.85
|2.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|82.15
|-7.90
|Cipla
|484.50
|-3.69
|Hindalco
|176.20
|-2.68
|Tech Mahindra
|663.35
|-2.48
|Coal India
|207.60
|-2.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|82.10
|-7.91
|Coal India
|207.65
|-1.98
|Tata Motors
|122.05
|-1.53
|Tata Steel
|362.35
|-1.37
|ITC
|254.25
|-1.36
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki to Launch Jimny SUV in India as the Second-Generation Gypsy - Report
- Jio Fiber and Jio Postpaid Plus: Everything You Need to Know About The Priority Service
- India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer Best for No. 4 and Rishabh Pant Should be at 5: Gavaskar
- Akshay Kumar Reveals He Suffers From Slipped Disc After Fighting Wrestler
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final