Saudi Aramco’s First-half Net Income Falls 12% to $47 Billion

Dubai: Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

By comparison, Apple Inc — the world's most profitable listed company — made $31.5 billion in the first six months of its financial year.

Aramco said total revenues including other income related to sales were at $163.88 billion in the first half of this year, down from $167.68 billion a year earlier, on lower oil prices and reduced production.

