Saudi Aramco's second-quarter net profit plunges 73.4% on lower oil prices

DUBAI Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco on Sunday reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than analysts had expected, hit by lower crude oil prices and declining refining and chemicals margins, as the coronavirus hit demand.

Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in the second quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.

Also Watch Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide Killed In An Encounter By Uttar Pradesh STF | CNN News18

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor