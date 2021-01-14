Saudi Crown Prince Says Kingdom Offers $6 Trillion Investment Opportunities Over Next Decade - State News Agency

CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom offers investment opportunities worth $6 trillion over the next decade, with new projects representing half of this value, state news agency reported citing his speech at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.

The kingdom’s sovereign investment fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will finance 85% of these opportunities along with the Saudi private sector, while the remaining financing will come from capital investments from investors in the Gulf and globally, he added.

