G20 Leaders Must Work Towards Equitable Access to Covid-19 Vaccines, Says Saudi's King Salman

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman said in his opening remarks to G20 leaders on Saturday that they must work towards affordable and equitable access to vaccines and other tools to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we are optimistic about the progress made in developing vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics tools for COVID-19 , we must work to create the conditions for affordable and equitable access to these tools for all peoples,” he said, opening the meeting of the leaders of the 20 biggest world economies.

Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit Saturday in a first for an Arab nation, with the downsized virtual forum dominated by efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and a crippling economic crisis.