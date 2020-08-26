Saudi's June Oil Exports Down $8.7 Billion

BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

The value of Saudi Arabia's June oil exports was down 55% year on year, a drop of $8.7 billion, official data showed on Wednesday.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 26, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
DUBAI: The value of Saudi Arabia’s June oil exports was down 55% year on year, a drop of $8.7 billion, official data showed on Wednesday.

Compared with May, total exports – including non-oil exports of goods such as chemicals and plastics – grew by 19.1%, or $1.86 billion, the General Authority for Statistics said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, is facing a deep recession this year amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil revenue.

In May Saudi oil exports fell by nearly $12 billion year on year.

  • First Published: August 26, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
