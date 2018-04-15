English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Save Air India': Staff Unions Hit Social Media Against Disinvestment Plan
Messages and graphics with 'Save Air India' slogan are being posted on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.
Representative image
Mumbai: Worried over possible job losses post disinvestment, as many as 11 Air India unions representing more than 10,000 employees have taken to Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook to protest against the stake sale plan.
Messages and graphics with 'Save Air India' slogan are being posted on various social media platforms. People are also being urged through WhatsApp messages to raise their voice against the strategic disinvestment of the national carrier, according to union representatives.
As part of efforts to revive the loss-making Air India, the government has kicked off the stake sale process and has issued a detailed preliminary information memorandum wherein it has proposed to sell 76 per cent stake and cede management control to private players.
Even though there have been discussions at different points of time among the government, Air India management and various employees unions, concerns over the future of staff at the airline as well as the subsidiaries continue to remain.
Against this backdrop, a joint forum of 11 Air India employees unions, including those from various subsidiaries, are now resorting to social media engagements to put across their concerns to the larger public, policy makers and elected representatives about the stake sale proposal.
Apart from traditional ways of protest like lunch hour meetings and wearing badges, the forum has started using Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to reach out to employees across stations and solicit their support, according to a member of the forum.
The employees are also being encouraged to write blogs with regard to Air India disinvestment as there are concerns over possible job losses, the member added.
The 11 unions -- that represent more than 10,000 employees of Air India group -- are vehemently opposing the proposal to sell 76 per cent government stake in Air India, 100 per cent shareholding in Air India Express and its 50 per cent stake in equal joint venture AISATS.
The forum comprises Air Corporations Employees Union, All India Service Engineers' Associations, Air India Employees Union, Aviation Industry Employee Guild, Air India
Aircraft Engineers' Association, All India Aircraft Engineers' Association, Air India Engineers Association, United Air India Officers Association, All India Cabin Crew Association, All India Airline Retired Personnel Association and Indian Aircraft Technicians Association.
Pilots' groupings -- Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association -- are said to be in support of disinvestment provided their salary dues and other arrears are cleared, according to sources at the airline.
These unions have already held lunch hour meetings at four places, including at Old Airport in Kalina in the Western Santacruz suburb of Mumbai against the privatisation and have now called on their members to wear 'Save Air India' badges from Monday to oppose the move.
As per the preliminary information memorandum, issued on March 28, the government would retain 24 per cent stake in Air India while the winning bidder would be required to stay invested in the airline for at least three years.
Also Watch
Messages and graphics with 'Save Air India' slogan are being posted on various social media platforms. People are also being urged through WhatsApp messages to raise their voice against the strategic disinvestment of the national carrier, according to union representatives.
As part of efforts to revive the loss-making Air India, the government has kicked off the stake sale process and has issued a detailed preliminary information memorandum wherein it has proposed to sell 76 per cent stake and cede management control to private players.
Even though there have been discussions at different points of time among the government, Air India management and various employees unions, concerns over the future of staff at the airline as well as the subsidiaries continue to remain.
Against this backdrop, a joint forum of 11 Air India employees unions, including those from various subsidiaries, are now resorting to social media engagements to put across their concerns to the larger public, policy makers and elected representatives about the stake sale proposal.
Apart from traditional ways of protest like lunch hour meetings and wearing badges, the forum has started using Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to reach out to employees across stations and solicit their support, according to a member of the forum.
The employees are also being encouraged to write blogs with regard to Air India disinvestment as there are concerns over possible job losses, the member added.
The 11 unions -- that represent more than 10,000 employees of Air India group -- are vehemently opposing the proposal to sell 76 per cent government stake in Air India, 100 per cent shareholding in Air India Express and its 50 per cent stake in equal joint venture AISATS.
The forum comprises Air Corporations Employees Union, All India Service Engineers' Associations, Air India Employees Union, Aviation Industry Employee Guild, Air India
Aircraft Engineers' Association, All India Aircraft Engineers' Association, Air India Engineers Association, United Air India Officers Association, All India Cabin Crew Association, All India Airline Retired Personnel Association and Indian Aircraft Technicians Association.
Pilots' groupings -- Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association -- are said to be in support of disinvestment provided their salary dues and other arrears are cleared, according to sources at the airline.
These unions have already held lunch hour meetings at four places, including at Old Airport in Kalina in the Western Santacruz suburb of Mumbai against the privatisation and have now called on their members to wear 'Save Air India' badges from Monday to oppose the move.
As per the preliminary information memorandum, issued on March 28, the government would retain 24 per cent stake in Air India while the winning bidder would be required to stay invested in the airline for at least three years.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,153.30
|+14.05
|+0.45
|Infosys
|1,171.45
|+8.85
|+0.76
|SBI
|250.95
|-2.85
|-1.12
|Reliance
|938.85
|+10.15
|+1.09
|ICICI Bank
|288.25
|+1.50
|+0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Shriram City
|2,182.70
|-22.60
|-1.02
|HDFC
|1,840.60
|+12.20
|+0.67
|RBL Bank
|501.40
|+2.55
|+0.51
|Reliance
|938.85
|+11.30
|+1.22
|Ashok Leyland
|149.45
|+4.55
|+3.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|383.10
|+10.75
|+2.89
|Tech Mahindra
|671.55
|+18.75
|+2.87
|Wipro
|294.15
|+7.30
|+2.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,344.80
|+29.45
|+2.24
|Hindalco
|237.80
|+5.20
|+2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|381.95
|+9.90
|+2.66
|Wipro
|293.35
|+6.55
|+2.28
|Coal India
|285.35
|+4.40
|+1.57
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,148.50
|+17.15
|+1.52
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,087.00
|+28.20
|+1.37
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|405.40
|-13.25
|-3.16
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,316.80
|-103.95
|-1.92
|HCL Tech
|991.25
|-18.80
|-1.86
|IOC
|165.35
|-2.90
|-1.72
|Axis Bank
|542.55
|-6.20
|-1.13
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|251.20
|-3.10
|-1.22
|Axis Bank
|541.90
|-6.40
|-1.17
|Yes Bank
|309.40
|-2.05
|-0.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,138.45
|-59.85
|-0.65
|Bharti Airtel
|377.80
|-2.30
|-0.61
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Swara Bhasker Defends Taimur And Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lashes Out At Troll
- Sunny Leone Made This Promise To Elder Daughter Nisha After Kathua Outrage
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Honey, The Nectar of Gods That Could Floor a Man
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Salman Khan is Back in Action as He Resumes Race 3 Shooting With Jacqueline; See Pics